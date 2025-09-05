IT stocks slide as misquoted tweet sparks confusion; what really happened

India's information technology (IT) stocks saw a sharp slide on Friday and traded volatily after unconfirmed reports of the US imposing tariffs on the sector triggered a panic among investors.

Earlier in the day, President Trump said he would be imposing tariffs on semiconductor imports "very shortly", triggering a negative sentiment for tech stocks. "We’ll be putting a tariff very shortly. You probably are hearing we’ll be putting a fairly substantial tariff, or not that high, but a fairly substantial tariff," he said while addressing reporters during a dinner at the White House.

RedboxGlobal India, the handle that reported the news, citing news agency Reuters, later issued a clarification. "Reports of Trump imposing tariffs on Indian IT firms were not from Reuters. It was an opinion/discussion aired by a local news channel. We apologise for the confusion," RedboxGlobal clarified in a tweet.

The decline in the index came despite the rupee hitting a record low on Friday. A decline in the value of the currency is a positive for the IT sector as it improves the topline with overseas deal wins.

Nuvama upgrades IT stocks

Nuvama Institutional Equities, in a recent report, upgraded the IT sector to 'Overweight' from 'Underweight', noting that the space has largely become a trading and relative valuation call over the past three years rather than a structural one.

The brokerage highlighted that the relative valuations are now one standard deviation cheaper, despite no earnings differential. A 4 per cent dividend yield provides downside protection, and a weaker currency could help offset the demand slowdown.