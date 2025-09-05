Here's why Kaynes Technology shares were in focus during today's trade

Kaynes Technology India share price: Shares of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider Kaynes Technology India were in demand on the bourses after the company announced a business update from its semiconductor subsidiary.

The company’s share price rose 2.39 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹6,930 on the NSE during intraday trade on Friday, September 5, 2025. As of 12:30 PM, Kaynes Technology shares were trading at ₹6,866, up 1.45 per cent from their previous close of ₹6,768 on the NSE. By that time, a combined total of approximately 0.33 million equity shares, estimated to be worth around ₹227 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why Kaynes Technology shares were buzzing in trade? The upward movement in Kaynes Technology’s stock followed reports that Kaynes Semicon, the semiconductor subsidiary of the company, is expected to deliver its first chip from its outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, by the first week of October this year. Notably, this development comes less than 11 months after the project received approvals in September last year, indicating a relatively quick execution timeline. Established in 2023, Kaynes Semicon Private Limited is a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Limited, focused on providing outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) services in India.

Earlier, on September 1, 2025, the company had informed the exchanges that Kaynes Semicon had executed a Securities Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement (SSSA) with US Technology International Private Limited (UST) for the issue and allotment of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), which will convert into equity shares as specified in the agreement. Currently, Kaynes Technology holds 100 per cent of the equity share capital in Kaynes Semicon. It does not hold any stake in UST. According to the agreement, Kaynes Semicon will issue and allot CCPS to UST, which will not exceed 10 per cent of the share capital as of the closing date, as per the terms of the SSSA.