Amanta Healthcare IPO to list on Sep 8: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Amanta Healthcare IPO Listing Forecast: Grey market trends suggest a positive listing for sterile liquid products maker Amanta Healthcare, which is set to debut on D-Street on Monday, September 8, 2025. The company has raised ₹126 crore through the public issue by offering an entirely fresh issue of 10 million equity shares.

The public issue received overwhelming demand, being oversubscribed by 82.61 times, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 209.42 times. Retail investors, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) oversubscribed their respective categories by 54.98 times and 35.86 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

The basis of allotment for Amanta Healthcare IPO shares was finalised on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Investors are now awaiting the stock’s listing on the exchanges. Before the official debut, unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at ₹135 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9 to ₹7.14 over the issue price of ₹126, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

If current grey market trends hold, Amanta Healthcare shares may list at around ₹135, potentially delivering a return of over 7 per cent for IPO allottees. However, since the grey market is unregulated, investors are advised not to rely solely on GMP (Grey Market Premium) to predict listing performance. Amanta Healthcare IPO details The IPO comprised 10 million equity shares worth ₹126 crore, offered at a price band of ₹120–126 per share, with a lot size of 119 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from September 1 to September 3, 2025. MUFG Intime India acted as the registrar of the issue, while Beeline Capital Advisors was the sole book-running lead manager.