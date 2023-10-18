Home / Markets / News / Jaiprakash Associates share prices jump 12% on Adani deal reports

Jaiprakash Associates share prices jump 12% on Adani deal reports

The Adani group, currently operating at a capacity of 70 million tonnes per annum, aims to double this figure to 140 million tonnes within the next five years

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The share price of Jaiprakash Associates surged by 12 per cent on Wednesday following media reports that the Adani group is considering the acquisition of Jaiprakash's cement plant in Shahabad, Karnataka. The plant has a production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.

The Adani group, currently operating at a capacity of 70 million tonnes per annum, aims to double this figure to 140 million tonnes within the next five years. While the group did not comment on the potential acquisition of the Jaiprakash Associates plant, it is understood that they are in talks with several companies to expand their capacity.

The news emerges at a time when petitions for debt resolution filed by ICICI Bank and the State Bank of India under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, remain pending before the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). ICICI Bank lodged its plea in September 2018, and the State Bank of India followed suit in September of the previous year.

Due to prolonged delays in debt resolution proceedings at the NCLT, lenders have initiated negotiations to sell part of the loans to the National Asset Reconstruction Company. Last December, Jaiprakash Associates had signed an agreement to divest its cement, clinker, and power plants—with capacities of 9.4 million tonnes per annum, 6.7 million tonnes per annum, and 280 MW respectively—to Dalmia Cement (Bharat). Situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, these assets were valued at an enterprise value of Rs 5,586 crore. The deal has yet to be finalised.

Also Read

Lenders in talks to sell debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates loans to NARCL

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

This defence-related stock soared 14.5% in weak market, hit record high

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

Biocon slips 4% after USFDA asks for corrective measures at Malaysian unit

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

Oil India hits new high after a 9-year hiatus; rallies 63% so far in 2023

Topics :Jaiprakash AssociatesJaiprakash Associates LtdAdani GroupNCLTShare price

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story