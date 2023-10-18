Jaiprakash Associates share prices jump 12% on Adani deal reports

The share price of Jaiprakash Associates surged by 12 per cent on Wednesday following media reports that the Adani group is considering the acquisition of Jaiprakash's cement plant in Shahabad, Karnataka. The plant has a production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.

The Adani group, currently operating at a capacity of 70 million tonnes per annum, aims to double this figure to 140 million tonnes within the next five years. While the group did not comment on the potential acquisition of the Jaiprakash Associates plant, it is understood that they are in talks with several companies to expand their capacity.

The news emerges at a time when petitions for debt resolution filed by ICICI Bank and the State Bank of India under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, remain pending before the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). ICICI Bank lodged its plea in September 2018, and the State Bank of India followed suit in September of the previous year.

Due to prolonged delays in debt resolution proceedings at the NCLT, lenders have initiated negotiations to sell part of the loans to the National Asset Reconstruction Company. Last December, Jaiprakash Associates had signed an agreement to divest its cement, clinker, and power plants—with capacities of 9.4 million tonnes per annum, 6.7 million tonnes per annum, and 280 MW respectively—to Dalmia Cement (Bharat). Situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, these assets were valued at an enterprise value of Rs 5,586 crore. The deal has yet to be finalised.