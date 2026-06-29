Radico, Allied Blenders: Jefferies initiates coverage on India's alcobev sector

Jefferies said that premiumisation is the most important structural trend, with consumers trading up from country liquor and lower-end Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to Prestige & Above (P&A) segments. Premium+ categories are growing at strong double-digit rates, significantly outpacing the broader market and driving a disproportionate share of industry profits. The trend is supported by rising incomes, urban aspiration, and a young, brand-conscious consumer base.

Jefferies expects both Radico and Allied Blenders to outperform United Spirits over FY26-29. Over FY22-26, strong execution and product innovation enabled Radico and Allied Blenders to deliver a strong 14-21 per cent Prestige & Above (P&A) volume CAGR, outperforming market leaders. United Spirits and Pernod grew at 2-6 per cent during the same period.

The brokerage said that with premium penetration still low vs global markets, India offers a long runway for mix improvement, making premiumisation the key lever for sustainable growth and margin expansion. Also, the benefits of the UK-India FTA will support structural margin expansion across the industry over the medium term.

"With P&A mix for Radico & ABD still <50 per cent, there is a long runway for premiumisation-led growth, driving 18 per cent and 14 per cent volume CAGR over FY26-29e. In contrast, United Spirits, with already ~85 per cent P&A salience, is expected to deliver 6 per cent CAGR," Jefferies said.

On Radico Khaitan, the brokerage said that it has been an outperformer in the spirits industry and has become a credible challenger to market leaders, driven by strong innovation in niche - high-growth, high margin categories (vodka, gin, Indian malts).

According to Jefferies, Radico's superior execution and brand-building capabilities support around 22 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-29e, "justifying its premium valuation of 62x 1yr forward PE."