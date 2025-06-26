Home / Markets / News / Jio Financial Services shares rise 3% in trade; why is stock in demand?

Jio Financial Services shares rise 3% in trade; why is stock in demand?

Jio Financial Services stock gained after its was allotted shares worth ₹190 crore of Jio Payments Bank

Jio Financial Services
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jio Financial Services shares rose 2.9 per cent in trade on June 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹312.25 per share on BSE. At 10 AM, Jio Financial Services share price was trading 2.74 per cent higher at ₹311.55  per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 83,257.96. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,97,900.36 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹363 per share and 52-week low was at ₹198.6 per share.
 
In one year, Jio Financial Services shares have lost 15 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

Why were Jio Financial shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after Jio Financial subscribed and was allotted 19,00,00,000 shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited. The shares were worth ₹190 crore, one share costing ₹10. 
 
Jio Payments Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services. 
 
"The company has today, subscribed to and has been allotted 19,00,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹190 crore," the filing read. 
 
Last week, Jio Financial acquired the entire 17.8 per cent stake of State Bank of India in Jio Payments Bank Ltd for a consideration of ₹104.54 crore. 
 
Jio Financial Services is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator, and payment gateway services. The company listed on the exchange after the financial services business from Reliance Industries (RIL) was demerged/transferred into the company in 2023.  

Jio Financial Services Q4FY25 results

Jio Financial Services' consolidated net profit rose to ₹316.11 crore for the final quarter of Q4FY25, up 1.8 per cent from ₹310.63 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY24).
 
The company's total income rose 24 per cent to ₹518 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹418 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. On the flip side, the company’s total expenses also witnessed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase to ₹168 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹103 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI to HAL: These PSUs merit long-term portfolio spot, says Motilal Oswal

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300pts, Nifty tests 25,300; HDFC Bank at new high, Nestle up 2%

Mobikwik volatile amid large trade; 2.09 million shares change hands on BSE

Kalpataru IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 35%, GMP nil

Rupee gains on soft dollar, easing West Asia tensions; opens at 85.92/$

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story