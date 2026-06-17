Jio IPO details, data centre strategy: Expectations from RIL's 49th AGM

Clarity on Reliance Jio Infocomm’s initial public offer (IPO), the company's strategy regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres are some of the things the markets will keenly watch during Reliance Industries (RIL) 49th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 19, analysts said.

Dividend policy, debt reduction after the recent capex cycle, telecom tariff direction, and greater clarity on the next-generation leadership structure, analysts believe, will shape the medium-term governance narrative.

ALSO READ: Jio set to file draft ‌papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report After a phase of elevated investment, investors will also closely track capital return discipline as a signal of management’s future stance.

The market, according to Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at INVasset PMS, has largely built in a 2026–27 IPO window, making the upcoming 49th AGM the most logical platform for management to outline the timeline, listing structure (whether India-only or dual-listed), the broad valuation approach, and any pre-IPO restructuring. Clear guidance on these aspects, he believes, could emerge as the single biggest trigger for the stock going ahead. “From a 6–12 month perspective, RIL stock should be approached as an event-driven accumulation idea, rather than a blind lump-sum buy ahead of the AGM. The strategy would be to buy 40–50 per cent of the intended allocation now and keep room to add either on dips, or after greater clarity emerges from the AGM. The key triggers remain formal commentary on Jio IPO timelines, retail listing sequencing, new energy commissioning progress, and capital allocation discipline,” Garg said.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries to build Meta's first AI-enabled data centre in India At the bourses, meanwhile, RIL has underperformed, falling nearly 15 per cent thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26) compared to the around 8 per cent dip in the Nifty 50 and the 7.7 per cent fall in the Nifty oil & gas index, ACE Equity data shows. RIL's annual report, according to CLSA, highlights the company's ambition to leverage AI offerings, plans to expand data centre capacity, along with progress in new energy. They have a 12-month price target of Rs 1,800 on the RIL stock, translating into an upside of around 35 per cent from the current levels.

“More clarity on these growth plans, along with value-unlocking in its businesses will be watched for at the 49th AGM. We find the risk-reward attractive and reiterate our outperform recommendation," wrote Vikash Kumar Jain of CLSA in a recent note. Data centre deal Reliance Jio Infocomm, according to reports, could file draft papers for its expected $4 billion IPO soon. Earlier in June, RIL inked a deal with Meta Platforms, Inc. for a Jamnagar-based data centre project with a capacity of 168 megawatts (Mw). Under the agreement, RIL will provide comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of the data centre — from design and construction to the ongoing management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries flags 'extreme volatility' risks from West Asia crisis “RIL has already indicated ambitions around Jio AI, partnerships with global hyperscalers, GenAI-led enterprise and consumer offerings, and compute infrastructure. The AGM could bring these pieces into a more coherent strategic framework, especially around data centres, AI-led revenue opportunities, and partnership details. Markets will be looking for concrete substance rather than broad positioning,” Garg added. As regards the stock, analysts at Equirus Securities believe the downside risks are largely priced in, while catalysts for re-rating are emerging, including improving fortunes in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment, value unlocking in Jio, resilient Retail growth and new energy projects that will start contributing in the next few quarters.