Jio set to file draft ‌papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report

Reliance Jio ​Infocomm could ​file draft ‌papers for its expected $4 billion IPO within days and just before billionaire ‌Mukesh Ambani's closely watched annual speech on Friday to Reliance Industries' ​shareholders, the Financial Times ‌reported ​on Wednesday, ‌citing sources.

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