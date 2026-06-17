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Home / Markets / IPO / Jio set to file draft ‌papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report

Jio set to file draft ‌papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report

Reliance Jio ​Infocomm may soon file its $4 billion IPO and just before billionaire ‌Mukesh Ambani's closely watched annual speech on Friday to Reliance Industries' ​shareholders

Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio IPO

Representative image from file: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

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Reliance Jio ​Infocomm could ​file draft ‌papers for its expected $4 billion IPO within days and just before billionaire ‌Mukesh Ambani's closely watched annual speech on Friday to Reliance Industries' ​shareholders, the Financial Times ‌reported ​on Wednesday, ‌citing sources.

Reuters could not ‌immediately verify ‌the report.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reliance Jio Reliance Jio IPO IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

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