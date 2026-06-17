Jio set to file draft papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report
Reliance Jio Infocomm may soon file its $4 billion IPO and just before billionaire Mukesh Ambani's closely watched annual speech on Friday to Reliance Industries' shareholders
Reuters
Listen to This Article
Reliance Jio Infocomm could file draft papers for its expected $4 billion IPO within days and just before billionaire Mukesh Ambani's closely watched annual speech on Friday to Reliance Industries' shareholders, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:12 AM IST