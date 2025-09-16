John Cockerill India gains 5% on bagging ₹80-crore order from Tata Steel

John Cockerill India shares rose 4.5 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹4,579.9 per share on BSE. At 9:47 AM, John Cockerill India’s share price was trading 2.97 per cent higher at ₹4,510.65 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,154.29.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,227.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹6,300 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹2,383.

Why were John Cockerill India shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company received an order worth about ₹80 crore from Tata Steel to design, engineer, manufacture, and supply pickling and ARP plants for its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division, along with supervision of erection and commissioning. The project is valid till mid 2027.

“We wish to inform you that Tata Steel Limited has entrusted John Cockerill India Limited, with the engineering, design, manufacture and supply of Pickling and ARP plants to be installed at the Jamshedpur (Tinplate Division), Jharkhand location of Tata Steel Limited and also the supervision of erection and commissioning of the Pickling and ARP plants. The total value of the contract is around ₹80 crore,” the filing read. John Cockerill India Limited, serves as the group’s Indian hub for cold rolling mill complexes. The company designs, manufactures, and installs reversible cold rolling mills and has developed a wide portfolio of technologies in processing lines, rolling mills, and thermal and chemical processes. It also supplies auxiliary steel treatment equipment.