Home / Markets / News / John Cockerill India gains 5% on bagging ₹80-crore order from Tata Steel

John Cockerill India gains 5% on bagging ₹80-crore order from Tata Steel

John Cockerill India received an order worth about ₹80 crore from Tata Steel to design, engineer, manufacture, and supply pickling and ARP plants for its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
John Cockerill India shares rose 4.5 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹4,579.9 per share on BSE. At 9:47 AM,  John Cockerill India’s share price was trading 2.97 per cent higher at ₹4,510.65 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,154.29.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,227.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹6,300 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹2,383.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Why were John Cockerill India shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company received an order worth about ₹80 crore from Tata Steel to design, engineer, manufacture, and supply pickling and ARP plants for its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division, along with supervision of erection and commissioning. The project is valid till mid 2027.
 
“We wish to inform you that Tata Steel Limited has entrusted John Cockerill India Limited, with the engineering, design, manufacture and supply of Pickling and ARP plants to be installed at the Jamshedpur (Tinplate Division), Jharkhand location of Tata Steel Limited and also the supervision of erection and commissioning of the Pickling and ARP plants. The total value of the contract is around ₹80 crore,” the filing read.
 
John Cockerill India Limited, serves as the group’s Indian hub for cold rolling mill complexes. The company designs, manufactures, and installs reversible cold rolling mills and has developed a wide portfolio of technologies in processing lines, rolling mills, and thermal and chemical processes. It also supplies auxiliary steel treatment equipment.
 
John Cockerill India coordinates the group’s full range of activities in the country, including engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing. Beyond steel and non-ferrous industries, the global group also provides advanced thermal treatment solutions for aviation, forging and casting, as well as hydrometallurgical technologies for ore extraction.
 
Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of around US$26 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tops 82K, rises 320 pts; Nifty holds 25,150; M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC lead

Angel One, HFCL in focus as stocks in F&O ban; key levels to track here

Jefferies starts coverage on spirit stocks; Radico, United Spirits top bets

Family offices in risk-on mode; bet on AI, private credit: Goldman Sachs

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story