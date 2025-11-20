Shares of Reliance Power Ltd. rose over 4 per cent on Thursday after the board approved the constitution of a Board of Management (BoM) to strengthen governance.

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Reliance Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,840.86 crore.

Reliance Power plans to strengthen governance

Reliance Power’s board has approved the creation of a Board of Management (BOM) to strengthen governance and enhance strategic business oversight. The new body will comprise the chief executive officer, key managerial personnel and other senior business leaders.

The company said the move underscores its focus on stronger governance, sharper oversight and building a more agile, future-ready organisation. It added that the initiative aligns with its commitment to best-in-class practices aimed at long-term value creation.