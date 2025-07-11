Home / Markets / News / JSW Infra shares rise 3% on resolution plan approval for NCR Rail Infra

JSW Infra shares rose 3 per cent after its resolution plan for NCR Rail Infrastructure was by the committee of creditors

Shares of JSW Infrastructure rose over 3 per cent in Friday intraday trade after its resolution plan (RP) for NCR Rail Infrastructure had been approved by the committee of creditors. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.51 per cent during the day to ₹323.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 24 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.74 per cent higher at ₹317.8 apiece, compared to a 0.68 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:47 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight day and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JSW Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹66,832.55 crore.

JSW Infrastructure wins bid for NCR Rail under insolvency process

The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of NCR Rail Infrastructure under the corporate insolvency resolution process, the company informed exchanges on Thursday. The resolution plan submitted by JSW was approved by the committee of creditors, and the LoI was issued by the Resolution Professional on July 10, 2025.
 
NCR Rail owns and operates a strategically located Private Freight Terminal (PFT) in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, around 90 km from New Delhi and 40 km from the upcoming Jewar Airport. The facility includes six rail lines and two fully constructed and operational covered warehouses spanning approximately 0.2 million square feet. The company also owns a land bank of around 130 acres. 
  The company, however, noted that the implementation of the resolution plan remains subject to the terms of the LoI and necessary approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other relevant regulatory or judicial authorities, as applicable.

JSW Infrastructure Q4 results

JSW Infra reported a profit after tax of ₹516 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). This marks a 57 per cent increase in PAT compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. 
  
In Q4FY25, cargo volumes for the quarter stood at 31.2 million tonnes, a 5 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total revenue rose by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,372 crore, while the company’s Ebitda reached ₹730 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Total revenue for the FY25 was ₹4,829 crore, a 20 per cent increase, and Ebitda rose by 17 per cent to ₹2,615 crore.
Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsJSW InfrastructureMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

