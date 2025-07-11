Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Pumps shares fall 5% as Q4 profit declines 21% QoQ; details here

Oswal Pumps shares declined today following a disappointing sequential performance in the March quarter

Oswal Pumps is a vertically integrated solar pump manufacturer

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Oswal Pumps share price: Shares of water pumps manufacturer Oswal Pumps dropped as much as 6.8 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹685.55 per share on Friday, July 11, 2025. 
 
At 12 PM, Oswal Pumps stock was trading 4.8 per cent lower at ₹700.45. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading 0.79 per cent lower at 25,153.55 levels. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,983.55 crore. 
 
The company made its debut on the bourses on June 20, 2025. So far, the stock has surged around 16 per cent from its listing price of ₹634 per share on the NSE.  
 

Why did Oswal Pumps share price drop?

Oswal Pumps shares declined today following a disappointing sequential performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25). This is the first quarterly results the company has reported post-listing on the stock exchanges. Oswal Pumps reported a 20.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) drop in net profit, which fell to ₹63.9 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹80.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY25).
 
However, on a yearly basis, net profit increased by over 123.5 per cent from ₹28.6 crore reported in the March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY24).

The company's total income fell 3.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹365.6 crore, and grew 58.4 per cent on a yearly basis. 
 
Oswal Pumps reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹99.8 crore, down 16.2 per cent from ₹119.1 crore in the previous quarter. Its Ebitda margins slipped from 31.3 per cent in Q3FY25 to 27.3 per cent in Q4FY25. 

About Oswal Pumps

Incorporated in July 2003, New Delhi-based Oswal Pumps is a vertically integrated solar pump manufacturer. The company manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors, as well as solar modules, which they sell under the 'Oswal' brand. Oswal Pumps operates two manufacturing plants in Karnal, Haryana. One facility is dedicated to the production of pumps and motors, while the other is dedicated to manufacturing solar modules. 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

