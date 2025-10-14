JTL Industries gains 6% after NCLT approves acquisition of RCI Industries

JTL Industries shares jumped 6.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹72.2 per share. At 12 PM, JTL Industries' share price was up 1.75 per cent on BSE at ₹69.12 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 82,052.42.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,640.67 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹112.07 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹59.7.

What led to a surge in JTL Industries' shares?

The buying on the counter came after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the company's proposal to acquire RCI Industries & Technologies.

JTL had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RCI during Q4FY25 for the production of up to 200MT/month of copper and brass alloys via job-work. With this approval, the plant now comes under complete ownership of JTL and is expected to significantly contribute to the topline by FY27. This value-accretive acquisition is expected to open new avenues and pave the way for entry into new niche markets - primarily defense components and supply of bullet shells and coin-related components to Mint Factory. “The acquisition of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is a strategically important step in JTL’s evolution. It offers us an immediate and well-structured entry into the high-potential copper and non-ferrous metals segment—sectors witnessing rising demand from infrastructure, electrical, and defence applications. The approval for this acquisition serves as a tool to diversify and expand our presence across new metals, new markets, and new product categories," said JTL Industries.