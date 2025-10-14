Home / Markets / News / JTL Industries gains 6% after NCLT approves acquisition of RCI Industries

JTL Industries gains 6% after NCLT approves acquisition of RCI Industries

The buying on the counter came after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the company's proposal to acquire RCI Industries & Technologies

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JTL Industries shares jumped 6.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹72.2 per share. At 12 PM, JTL Industries' share price was up 1.75 per cent on BSE at ₹69.12 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 82,052.42.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,640.67 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹112.07 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹59.7. 

What led to a surge in JTL Industries' shares?

The buying on the counter came after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the company's proposal to acquire RCI Industries & Technologies. 
 
JTL had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RCI during Q4FY25 for the production of up to 200MT/month of copper and brass alloys via job-work. With this approval, the plant now comes under complete ownership of JTL and is expected to significantly contribute to the topline by FY27.
 
This value-accretive acquisition is expected to open new avenues and pave the way for entry into new niche markets - primarily defense components and supply of bullet shells and coin-related components to Mint Factory. 
 
“The acquisition of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd. is a strategically important step in JTL’s evolution. It offers us an immediate and well-structured entry into the high-potential copper and non-ferrous metals segment—sectors witnessing rising demand from infrastructure, electrical, and defence applications. The approval for this acquisition serves as a tool to diversify and expand our presence across new metals, new markets, and new product categories," said JTL Industries. 

Strategic rationale:

  • Expanded product mix: RCI’s operational base in Baddi and its legacy portfolio of copper products will allow JTL Industries to diversify into value-added offerings and serve multiple niche segments.
  • Reduced cyclicality: The addition of copper products is expected to lessen JTL Industries’ reliance on the cyclical nature of steel prices, thereby supporting more stable margins.
  • Capacity and capability boost: The acquisition brings both increased production capacity and enhanced manufacturing capabilities to JTL Industries’ platform.
JTL Industries anticipates that the integration will be seamless and expects the acquisition to significantly augment its top line and earnings by FY27, creating long-term value for all stakeholders.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ireda shares rise 3% as Q2 profit jumps 42% YoY; check details here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty tests 25,150; PSBs, Pharma, Metal shares drag

Crude oil outlook: WTI prices likley to average around $56 by end of 2025

Nuvama stays cautious on Indian equities; downgrades banks, upgrades IT

Anand Rathi Wealth rallies 13%; stock hits record high post Q2 results

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story