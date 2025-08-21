Jupiter Wagons shares rally 13% as unit secures ₹215 crore worth contract

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rallied over 13 per cent on Thursday after its subsidiary won an order worth ₹215 crore for the supply of 5,376 wheelsets for the Vande Bharat train.

The railway wagon maker's stock rose as much as 13.04 per cent during the day to ₹372.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 21 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 9.8 per cent higher at ₹362 apiece, compared to a 0.18 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:30 PM.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since July 17 and currently trade at 84 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 28 per cent this year, compared to a 6.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Jupiter Wagons has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,247.97 crore.

Jupiter Wagons' unit bags ₹215 crore order Jupiter Wagons said its unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd., has received a Letter of Intent dated August 19, 2025, to supply 5,376 wheelsets for the Vande Bharat train. The order is valued at about ₹215 crore, according to the statement. The order underscores the company's growing role in strengthening India's high-speed rail ecosystem and aligns with the Government of India's continued thrust on expanding the Vande Bharat network across the country, the company said in a statement. "The supply of advanced, high-precision wheelsets will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and durability of India's flagship semi-high-speed trains."

As part of its long-term capacity building, the company is setting up a production facility in Odisha, which will increase capacity from the current 20,000 forged wheels and axles annually to 1,00,000 forged wheelsets per year, it added. "Backed by an ₹2,500 crore investment, the expansion is expected to be completed by 2027, significantly reducing reliance on imports and bolstering India's domestic manufacturing base." About Jupiter Wagons The company provides mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake discs, brake systems, wheels, axles, and wheel sets.