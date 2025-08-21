Reliance, IndiGo, Shree Cement: 5 infra stocks worth your portfolio

5 infra stocks looking strong on charts
Reliance IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹1,429 Likely Target: ₹1,530 Upside Potential: 7% Support: ₹1,389; ₹1,339 Resistance: ₹1,441; ₹1,467; ₹1,490 Reliance Industries (RIL) stock is seen trading within striking distance of the key short-term hurdle which stands at ₹1,441 levels. The key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart have seen a positive divergence in recent days; hence the stock may succeed in overcoming this hurdle.
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)Current Price: ₹6,090 Likely Target: ₹7,550 Upside Potential: 24% Support: ₹5,885; ₹5,741 Resistance: ₹6,250; ₹6,730; ₹7,230 IndiGo stock seems to be favourably placed on the charts across time-frames. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain bullish (positive) as long as the stock trades above ₹5,741 levels, with interim support visible around ₹5,885 levels.
Ambuja CementsCurrent Price: ₹586 Likely Target: ₹680 Upside Potential: 16% Support: ₹576; ₹565; ₹537 Resistance: ₹621; ₹635; ₹667 Ambuja Cements stock is seen consolidating following an over 18 per cent rally in June-July period. The stock has retraced roughly 50 per cent of the preceding rally, and is now seen seeking support around the 50-DMA, which stands at ₹585. Below which, support for the stock exists around ₹576 and ₹565 levels.
DLFCurrent Price: ₹780 Likely Target: ₹915 Upside Potential: 17.3% Support: ₹760; ₹745 Resistance: ₹818; ₹855; ₹870; ₹885 The key momentum oscillators are hinting at a favourable bias for DLF stock in the near-term. DLF can jump to ₹818 levels in the near-term, which is the key short-term hurdle; above which the stock can potentially rally to ₹915 levels.
Shree CementCurrent Price: ₹30,570 Likely Target: ₹35,600 Upside Potential: 16.5% Support: ₹30,400; ₹30,000 Resistance: ₹31,300; ₹32,155; ₹32,870; ₹34,500 Shree Cement is seen testing support at its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) - a key moving average the stock has broadly sustained above since November 2024; barring a blip or two in January and June 2025. At present, the 20-WMA support stands around ₹30,400 levels; below which support for the stock can be expected around ₹30,000-mark.
