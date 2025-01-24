Jyoti Structures hits 10% upper limit on order of Rs 741 cr from Power Grid

Jyoti Structures share price: Construction engineering company Construction engineering company Jyoti Structures share price rallied as much as 9.96 per cent to hit the upper circuit at Rs 24.72 per share, on Friday, January 24, 2025.

However, at 10:20 AM, Jyoti Structures shares were off day’s high, and were trading 8.50 per cent higher at Rs 24.39. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 76,375.32 levels.

The uptick in Jyoti Structures share price came after the company announced that it has received a Notification of Award (NoA) for a project worth Rs 741.28 crore in Khavda, Gujarat, from Power Grid Corporation of India.

ALSO READ: HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain Under the terms of the order, Jyoti Structures will be responsible for design, detailing, testing, supply of towers and all line materials including conductor, survey, soil investigation, foundations, erection, stringing, testing and commissioning of package 01 of ± 800 kV HVDC Bipole Line (Hexa Lapwing) between KPS2 (HVDC) & Nagpur (HVDC) (with Dedicated Metallic Return) on total turnkey basis.

The company said that it is expected to complete the project in 42 months from Notification of Award.

“The award of the above package from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, is the highest value EPC order secured by the company in recent years,” Jyoti Structures revealed in a statement.

About Jyoti Structures

Also Read

Jyoti Structures specializes in building infrastructure that enables the transmission of extra high-voltage electrical power.

ALSO READ: Amber Enterprises up 7% on swinging to profit from loss YoY; revenue up 65% With expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions, the company handles turnkey projects that cover the entire lifecycle—from designing and testing to manufacturing, erecting, and commissioning transmission lines, substations, and power distribution networks both in India and internationally.

The company’s towers and structures are essential in supporting power transmission grids, ensuring electricity reaches millions of consumers across homes, offices, schools, farms, and industries.

From the conceptual design stage through to final commissioning, Jyoti Structures is committed to providing innovative, sustainable solutions, collaborating closely with clients to transform their projects into efficient and competitive infrastructure.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of Jyoti Structures stood at Rs 2,198.76 crore, according to BSE.