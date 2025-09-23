KEC International share price rose after the company announced that it has secured its largest ever engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order till date worth ₹3,243 crore.

The company, via a press release, said, “KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 3,243 crores for Transmission & Distribution projects.”

KEC International has secured a 400 kV transmission line order in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has also bagged an order for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are delighted with the new order wins in our T&D business, especially our largest ever EPC order till date. This order has further strengthened our presence in the Middle East and substantially expanded our international T&D order book. The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us, as reflected in this order and those secured earlier this year.”