KEC International share price: KEC International shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 8.32 per cent to an intraday high of ₹938 per share.
At 11:01 AM, KEC International share price continued to trade 5.95 per cent higher at ₹917.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent lower at 81,888.99 levels.
What drove KEC International share price higher today?
KEC International share price rose after the company announced that it has secured its largest ever engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order till date worth ₹3,243 crore.
The company, via a press release, said, “KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 3,243 crores for Transmission & Distribution projects.”
KEC International has secured a 400 kV transmission line order in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has also bagged an order for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are delighted with the new order wins in our T&D business, especially our largest ever EPC order till date. This order has further strengthened our presence in the Middle East and substantially expanded our international T&D order book. The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us, as reflected in this order and those secured earlier this year.”
The company’s year-to-date (Y-T-D) order intake stands at ₹11,700 crore, including this order.
“These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward,” said Kejriwal.
Should you buy, sell or hold KEC International Stock?
According to analysts at Axis Securities, KEC International boasts a well-diversified and strong order book, along with an L1 position, providing healthy revenue visibility over the next 18-24 months.
The government’s continued focus on transmission & distribution (T&D) and the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) until 2028, as outlined in the Union Budget, further support the company’s growth prospects.
“The stock is currently trading at 24.5x/17.3x FY26E/27E earnings per share (EPS). We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and value it at 20x FY27E EPS with a TP of ₹1,030/share, implying an upside of 19 per cent from the CMP, said Uttam Kumar Srimal and Shikha Doshi of Axis Securities, in a note dated September 23.
KEC International is a global player in infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC). The company operates across various sectors including Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil Engineering, Urban Infrastructure, Solar Energy, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. As a flagship entity of the RPG Group, KEC International maintains a robust global presence. Its operations span across EPC services, supply of towers, and cables, reflecting its diversified capabilities and expansive reach in the global infrastructure landscape.
The company has established its footprint in more than 110 countries.
