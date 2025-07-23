Home / Markets / News / This Kirloskar group stock jumps 6% on winning Jambunatha Iron Ore Mine bid

This Kirloskar group stock jumps 6% on winning Jambunatha Iron Ore Mine bid

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries shares jumped 6.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹614 per share on the BSE after emerging preferred bidder for Jambunatha Iron Ore Mine

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries shares jumped 6.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹614 per share on the BSE. At 9:50 AM, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries' share price was trading 2.75 per cent higher at ₹593.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose 0.2 per cent to 82,353.08. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,774.53 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹830 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹423.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were Kirloskar Ferrous Industries shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying interest on the counter came after the company was declared as the preferred bidder in the electronic auction of an iron ore mine by the Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Karnataka. The bidding was for Jambunatha Iron Ore Mine.
 
"As per the letter dated July 22, 2025, issued by the Office of the Director, Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Karnataka, the Company has been declared as ‘Preferred Bidder’ in respect of the electronic auction conducted on January 27, 2025, for ‘Jambunatha Iron Ore Mine’ based on the highest final price offer submitted by the company," the filing read. 
 
The grant of the mining lease is subject to required payments, fulfillment of tender conditions, obtaining necessary approvals and clearances from relevant authorities, and execution of related agreements.

About Kirloskar Ferrous Industries 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries), a part of Kirloskar Group, manufactures pig iron, castings, and seamless tubes. The company has built a strong presence with manufacturing facilities in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and has expanded further following its merger with ISMT. The company’s product portfolio spans pig iron (used across foundry and steel industries), grey and S.G. iron castings (such as cylinder blocks and heads), as well as alloy steel and seamless tubes that cater to a wide range of industries including automotive, agriculture, construction, and engineering. 
 
Known for its integrated operations—from mining to finished tubular components—the company combines scale with precision and innovation. It has also adopted advanced manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing for rapid prototyping and captive power generation through waste-heat recovery. 

