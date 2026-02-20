KEI Industries share price zooms 94% from 52-week low; nears record high

KEI Industries share price today

Shares of KEI Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹4,742.95, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day on healthy outlook.

The stock price of the cables & wires (C&W) company is now quoting at its highest level since August 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹5,040.40 on June 14, 2024.

The market price of KEI Industries has bounced back 94 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,443.70 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock has outperformed the market in the past one month (up 16 per cent), three months (13 per cent), six months (19 per cent) and 1 year (27 per cent). In comparison, BSE Sensex recorded a return of 0.79 per cent, -3.27 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively.

What’s driving KEI Industries stock price from 52-week low? KEI is the first Indian company to supply several projects of extra high-voltage cables, 330 kV cables to Australia and also supplied 220 kV cables to the UAE and Spain. KEI is the only Indian company to qualify in National Grid UK framework agreement for maximum voltages up to 400 kV. As on December 31, 2025, KEI Industries has a total order book position of ₹3,928 crore, out of which EPC was ₹361 crore, extra high-voltage cables ₹717 crore, cable domestic ₹2,426 crore, export orders ₹424 crore and total Wire and Cable segment, ₹3,567 crore.

Meanwhile, during the 9-month (April to December) period of the financial year 2025-26, KEI Industries has incurred a total capital expenditure of ₹928 crore. The total capex payment incurred for Sanand until now is total ₹1,353 crore. Another ₹200 crore will be spent in this quarter and balance will be spent in next financial year. The company is hopeful to achieve 20 per cent plus growth in full year period and also will improve its operating margin in FY25-26. ALSO READ: Tata stock to buy: Analysts see more steam left after 18% rally in 5 days Considering Phase 1 commercial production at Sanand and strong order book of domestic institution for cable sale, export orders and extra high-voltage cable as on date. After completing the Sanand project and the strong demand in domestic and overseas markets, the management is hopeful to grow more than 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in next 3 to 4 years.

Brokerages view on KEI Industries Analysts at Elara Capital remain positive on KEI Industries as a long-term play in the C&W industry, led by robust sales growth, continuous margin improvement, and export focus. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty above 25,600; ABB soars 8%, Siemens 6%; IT stocks drag The brokerage firm reiterates Accumulate rating on the stock as KEI Industries is the second-largest C&W company with a dominant market share in India, and strong sectoral tailwinds . The company has maintained its growth guidance of 20 per cent in the next four years, with focus on growing exports presence. Higher capacity utilization, continued margin improvement, strong cashflow generation, and rising exports opportunity are key catalysts, the brokerage firm said. However, the stock has achieved the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹4,575 per share.

Meanwhile, KEI Industries’ products are witnessing robust demand from various end-user industries that are benefitting from government infrastructure development activities, including urban and rural electrification, solar power projects, tunneling and ventilation projects on highways as well as railway and metro rail projects. Additionally, private capex is currently at healthy levels across sectors such as renewable energy, data centers, steel, cement and real estate. According to ICRA, the company is witnessing a robust demand for its products from various end-user industries that are benefitting from government infrastructure development activities, including urban and rural electrification, refinery expansion and upgradation, solar power projects, tunneling and ventilation projects on highways, as well as railway and metro rail projects.