Tata Motors up 2%, trades higher for fourth straight day on heavy volumes

Tata Motors share price today

Shares of Tata Motors (formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles) moved higher by 2 per cent to ₹333 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Till 02:06 PM, a combined 8.72 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE, the exchange data shows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 85,041.

The stock of the Tata group commercial vehicle company is quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day. It has gained 9 per cent after its post listing low of ₹306 touched on November 14, 2025. Tata Motors made its stock market debut on November 12, 2025. It had hit a high of ₹346.75 on the listing day.

Pursuant to the composite scheme of arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, effective October 1, 2025, Tata Motors has demerged its Commercial Vehicles business into TML Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV), and consolidated the Passenger Vehicles business within the parent entity. TML Commercial Vehicles' name was changed to Tata Motors with effect from October 29, 2025. ALSO READ | Tata Motors demerger complete: Here's how CV & PV arms stack up financially The swap ratio for demerger was 1:1, i.e. for every one Tata Motors share, shareholders got 1 share of the Commercial Vehicle unit. Tata Motors/industry outlook Tata Motors' in July to September quarter (Q2FY26) investor presentation said Q2 saw demand recovery driven by good monsoons and positive sentiment post-GST rate reduction. The growth momentum is expected to continue through H2 across segments. GST cut boosted consumption and utilisation, supporting Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) cargo volume growth. The mining, construction, and infrastructure sectors restart to drive tipper demand.

On FY26 outlook and focus areas, Tata Motors said the company's focus areas are sustain trucks growth trajectory, continue share gain in private MCV buses, and initiate delivery against tenders won in Q2 (Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana), volume ramp up in Ace Pro, Ace and Intra and sustain robust financial performance by consistently delivering double-digit Ebitda margins healthy cash flows and strong ROCE. Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle industry is fast transforming toward cleaner, smarter, and more connected solutions, and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is well-positioned to lead this evolution. While FY26 brings optimism with anticipated post-election policy clarity and infrastructure momentum, the global economic landscape remains fluid.