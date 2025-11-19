Home / Markets / News / Rupee climbs for third day to strongest level in over a week at 88.59/$

Rupee climbs for third day to strongest level in over a week at 88.59/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed two paise higher at 88.59 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg

Indian Rupee
Indian Rupee
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee advanced for the third straight session on Wednesday, climbing to a one-week high amid lower crude oil prices and optimism over a potential trade deal.
 
The domestic currency closed two paise higher at 88.59 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The curreny rose to 88.42, rising 19 paise in Wednesday's intraday session. The Rupee has risen 0.29 per cent this month, while it has fallen 3.48 per cent this year, amongst the worst-performing Asian currencies. 
 
The currency continues to move in a narrow band, facing firm resistance at 88.80-89.00 and finding initial support near 88.40, Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said. The tilt is slowly turning in favour of the rupee, he said, adding that a clear break below 88.40 could open the path toward 88.00-87.70, signalling further rupee strength.
   
Meanwhile, India’s chances of entering the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index have strengthened after large foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) gave positive feedback on the country’s bond market operations, with an official announcement expected as early as January 2026, according to a Business Standard report.  
The Rupee has been recovering gradually, though the pace remains slow and has yet to translate into meaningful gains in the currency pair, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. Markets continue to watch developments on the India-US trade deal, he said. 
 
The dollar index traded higher as the odds of a rate cut in December continued to fade. All eyes are locked on Thursday’s official US jobs report, the one that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve’s next move, analysts said. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.18 per cent at 99.72.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices edged lower amid concerns about global oil oversupply. Brent crude price was down 0.46 per cent at 64.59 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.40 per cent at 60.50 per barrel, as of 3:30 PM IST. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 513 pts, Nifty at 26,053; IT, PSU Bank shares lead gains

Tata Motors up 2%, trades higher for fourth straight day on heavy volumes

Hero MotoCorp shares rally 12% in 8 days, eye record high; upside left?

Infosys buyback opens Nov 20: Date, tax payable, should you tender shares?

Is Pricol the next big winner? SBI Securities decodes; check target price

Topics :RupeeMarketsIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story