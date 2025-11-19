Sebi mulls settlement netting for FPIs to ease costs, cut compliance load

“Currently, FPIs are required to give and take delivery for every trade. We are examining whether netting of settlements for trades executed on a single day can be permitted. This would ease operational convenience and reduce costs for FPIs,” Pandey said at the Goldman Sachs India CIO Conference.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of heavy FPI outflows: since January 2024, overseas investors have sold equities worth Rs 1.5 trillion, even as domestic institutional investors have pumped in Rs 12 trillion over the same period.

Despite the rising dominance of domestic capital, Pandey stressed that “foreign investors remain central to our markets,” noting India’s long-standing symbiotic relationship with global funds.

Pandey outlined a series of forward-looking reforms aimed at creating a “best-in-class experience” for global investors as India’s capital markets evolve into a key pillar of economic growth.