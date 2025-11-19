Home / Markets / News / Sebi mulls settlement netting for FPIs to ease costs, cut compliance load

Sebi mulls settlement netting for FPIs to ease costs, cut compliance load

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is examining whether FPIs can net same-day trades - a move aimed at easing operational burden and reducing costs for overseas investors

Sebi
The discussion comes against the backdrop of heavy FPI outflows: since January 2024, overseas investors have sold equities worth Rs 1.5 trillion, even as domestic institutional investors have pumped in Rs 12 trillion over the same period.
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said the regulator is examining whether foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) can be allowed to net their settlements for trades executed within the same day — a move that would mark a major shift from the current trade-wise settlement regime.
 
“Currently, FPIs are required to give and take delivery for every trade. We are examining whether netting of settlements for trades executed on a single day can be permitted. This would ease operational convenience and reduce costs for FPIs,” Pandey said at the Goldman Sachs India CIO Conference.
 
The discussion comes against the backdrop of heavy FPI outflows: since January 2024, overseas investors have sold equities worth Rs 1.5 trillion, even as domestic institutional investors have pumped in Rs 12 trillion over the same period.
 
Despite the rising dominance of domestic capital, Pandey stressed that “foreign investors remain central to our markets,” noting India’s long-standing symbiotic relationship with global funds.
 
Pandey outlined a series of forward-looking reforms aimed at creating a “best-in-class experience” for global investors as India’s capital markets evolve into a key pillar of economic growth.
 
He announced a major digital upgrade to the FPI registration process, with an end-to-end paperless system using digital signatures. This is expected to bring down registration timelines from several months to just a few days. A second registration platform, being developed by CDSL, will also be launched to improve service efficiency. 
 
Pandey added that SWAGAT-FIs — a newly introduced fast-track category for trusted foreign institutions — may eventually be permitted to invest through other FEMA-approved routes without additional compliance steps. Sebi is in discussions with the RBI and the Finance Ministry to enable this.
 
Looking ahead, Pandey said Sebi will prioritise deepening the cash equities market. A working group will undertake a comprehensive review of short selling and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) framework to strengthen linkages between the cash and derivatives markets.
 
He confirmed that Sebi is committed to introducing a closing auction session after stakeholder consultations, a move expected to improve price discovery.
 
Pandey also highlighted corporate bond market development as a core focus area, stressing the need for greater retail participation in fixed-income products. On the commodities side — both agri and non-agri — he said Sebi is exploring ways to facilitate more institutional participation while maintaining robust risk controls.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi extends feedback deadline for mutual fund regulations overhaul

Rupee climbs for third day to strongest level in over a week at 88.59/$

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 513 pts, Nifty at 26,053; IT, PSU Bank shares lead gains

Tata Motors up 2%, trades higher for fourth straight day on heavy volumes

Hero MotoCorp shares rally 12% in 8 days, eye record high; upside left?

Topics :SEBIForeign portfolio investorMarket news

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story