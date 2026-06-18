Kirloskar Ferrous shares soar 14%, hit 52-week high on export order win

Kirloskar Ferrous share price today: Shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries traded higher on Thursday, June 18, 2026, as the company secured an export order worth $13.51 million for the supply of pig iron.

Following the announcement, the stock advanced on the exchanges and touched a 52-week high of ₹508.45, up 14.4 per cent, on the NSE. The counter has also rebounded 24 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹408 per share recorded on June 11, 2026.

During intraday trade at around 1:12 pm, the stock was changing hands at ₹483.45 per share, up 8.8 per cent. At the same time, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 0.15 per cent higher.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE So far in the session, a total of nearly 5.5 million equity shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries traded on both the bourses, the NSE and BSE. At the prevailing market price, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹ 8,091.06 crore on the NSE. Order details The company informed exchanges that it has received a contract valued at approximately $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom. The order is for the supply of 30,000 metric tonnes (±5 per cent) of basic grade pig iron, to be delivered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis against a letter of credit payable at sight. Shipment is scheduled to be completed by August 15, 2026, subject to contractual terms related to shipping and trade.