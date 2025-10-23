Kirloskar Ferrous shares surge 6% on ₹358-cr ONGC contract win; details

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Share Price Today: Shares of Wee Hugh are in demand on the bourses after the company announced that it has received a contract from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for the supply of its product. The Kirloskar Ferrous Industries stock claimed ₹5.79 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹546.6 per share on the BSE.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries shares continue to trade higher. At 10:33 AM on Thursday, the stock was quoted exchanging hands at ₹533.95 per share, up 3.35 per cent from its previous close of ₹516.65. At the same time, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 711.33 or 0.84 per cent at 85,137 levels. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹8,785.53 crore on the BSE as of October 23, 2035.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries bags order worth ₹358 crore from ONGC Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, in an exchange filing, said that it has received an order worth ₹358 crore, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of regular EUE Tubing, Pup Joints, and Crossovers. The supply will be in accordance with the terms and conditions mentioned in the contract. ALSO READ | HCL Tech shares gain 3% on partnership with UAE-based DIB; IT stocks rally Kirloskar Ferrous Industries shares have surged 29.21 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹423 per share, recorded on May 6, 2025. Despite these gains, the stock is nearly 21 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹699.5 per share, scaled on December 9 of last year.