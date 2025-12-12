Home / Markets / News / KPI Green Energy rises 4% on plans to discuss fundraise on December 17

KPI Green Energy rises 4% on plans to discuss fundraise on December 17

KPI Green Energy Share: In a filing, the company said that its board will meet on December 17, 2025, to mull raising funds by issuing equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
KPI Green Energy shares gained 4.2 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹418.15 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company revealed plans for fundraising.
 
At 12:43 PM, KPI Green’s share price was trading 3.95 per cent higher at ₹416.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 85,230.14.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,228.14 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹589, and its 52-week low was at ₹312.95.  
 
In a filing, the company said that its board will meet on December 17, 2025, to mull raising funds by issuing equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities 
 
“We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, inter alia, to transact the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities including warrants (“Securities”) to promoter and/or promoter group, through all or any permissible modes or method, including private placement, preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals and, if applicable, the approval of shareholders of the company, and to approve ancillary actions in this regard, including determination of issue price, if any,” the filing read. 
 
That apart, KPI Green Energy recently secured work order from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 142 MW (DC) / 110 MW (AC) floating solar photovoltaic (FSPV) project at the reservoir of the Kadana Dam in Mahisagar district, Gujarat. 
 
The project involves designing, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the floating PV system, along with grid-connection infrastructure, including a 33 kV underground transmission line to the polling station, and 33/220 kV bays at the Kadana substation. It is a comprehensive 10-year operation & maintenance (O&M) contract. The project is slated for completion within 18 months.
 
KPI Green Energy, the renewable vertical of KP Group, is a Gujarat-based renewable power generating company incorporated in 2008. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable power plants under the 'Solarism' brand.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

