Hotels to see strong H2 as new airport, events boost demand: Motilal Oswal

A key driver in the coming quarters will be the commissioning of NMIA on December 25, 2025. The airport, jointly promoted by the Adani Group and CIDCO, will initially operate with 20 million annual passenger capacity and 23 daily departures, before scaling to full 24-hour operations from February 2026. With only ~1,539 branded hotel keys currently available in Navi Mumbai and several commercial hubs, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai Aerocity, clustered around the new airport, Motilal expects a sharp supply-demand imbalance to benefit established players with early presence. These include Chalet Hotels, IHCL, Lemon Tree Hotels and SAMHI, all of which have either existing hotels or projects underway in the region.

The brokerage flagged that multiple operators are already ramping up capacity. SAMHI is setting up its largest hotel in Navi Mumbai with 700 planned keys, while Lemon Tree, Chalet and Park Hotels have outlined new developments. Radisson is also entering the market with a 350-key Radisson Collection property slated to open in early CY30.

Mumbai’s broader hospitality market is also primed for an upswing. According to HVS, while heavy rains and a high base kept Q2FY26 muted, H2FY26 demand should strengthen considerably with more auspicious wedding dates, an active concert lineup (Linkin Park, John Mayer, DJ Snake), and the T20 Cricket World Cup matches hosted in the city. The Jio World Convention Centre continues to act as a major MICE magnet, lifting occupancy and ARR for hotels in the BKC-Kurla belt, where supply remains limited.