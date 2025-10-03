KRBL shares gain 3% after winning ₹402.8-crore bid for Panipat land

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Shares of KRBL Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Friday after the company was declared the successful bidder in the E-auction for the acquisition of immovable properties in Panipat, Haryana, for ₹402.86 crore.
The agricultural products maker's stock rose as much as 3.27 per cent during the day to ₹354.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 17 this year. The KRBL stock pared gains to trade 0.7 per cent higher at ₹1,811 apiece, compared to a 0.06 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:02 AM.
Shares of the company snapped a 10-day losing streak and are down nearly 30 per cent from their peak levels. The counter has risen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. KRBL has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,925.31 crore.
KRBL emerges successful bidder for ₹403 crore
KRBL was declared the successful bidder in the e-auction conducted by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee in the matter of PACL Ltd for the sale of immovable properties in Panipat, Haryana. The company received the intimation on October 1, 2025.
The acquisition is intended for setting up a plant, carrying out warehousing and allied activities, or partial monetisation of the land, KRBL said. The properties had a reserve price of Rs 104.1 crore, against which KRBL placed the winning bid of ₹402.86 crore.
Last month, the stock came under pressure when the company's independent director, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, resigned from his post, citing corporate governance issues. In his resignation, Chaudhary said, "I believe that effective governance and truly independent oversight are essential ingredients for safeguarding stakeholder interests, and I find the prevailing dynamics of the Board to be inconsistent with these principles."
KRBL Q1 results
In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), KRBL has reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue at ₹1,584 crore. Export revenue grew by 98 per cent on account of growth in private label sales. Domestic revenue grew by 15 per cent. Domestic revenue is driven by robust volume growth in the branded business. Realisation sustained despite moderation in rice prices, the company said.
KRBL is one of the largest integrated rice companies in India. The product portfolio of the company comprises brown rice, white rice, steamed rice, parboiled rice, organic rice, chia seeds, bran oil, etc.
