KRBL shares gain 3% after winning ₹402.8-crore bid for Panipat land

Shares of KRBL Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Friday after the company was declared the successful bidder in the E-auction for the acquisition of immovable properties in Panipat, Haryana, for ₹402.86 crore.

Shares of the company snapped a 10-day losing streak and are down nearly 30 per cent from their peak levels. The counter has risen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. KRBL has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,925.31 crore.

KRBL emerges successful bidder for ₹403 crore

KRBL was declared the successful bidder in the e-auction conducted by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee in the matter of PACL Ltd for the sale of immovable properties in Panipat, Haryana. The company received the intimation on October 1, 2025.

The acquisition is intended for setting up a plant, carrying out warehousing and allied activities, or partial monetisation of the land, KRBL said. The properties had a reserve price of Rs 104.1 crore, against which KRBL placed the winning bid of ₹402.86 crore.