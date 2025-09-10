Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 11, 2025:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Century Plyboards (India)
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 11, 2025
|Capri Global Capital
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|Sep 11, 2025
|Datamatics Global Services
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|Sep 11, 2025
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 11, 2025
|Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 11, 2025
|Gulshan Polyols
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|Sep 11, 2025
|Investment & Precision Castings
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 11, 2025
|IRCON International
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 11, 2025
|Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing
|Sep 11, 2025
|Dividend - ₹10
|Sep 11, 2025
|Nirlon
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹11
|Sep 11, 2025
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|Sep 11, 2025
|Somany Ceramics
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Sep 11, 2025
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 11, 2025
|Subros
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.60
|Sep 11, 2025
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Sep 11, 2025
|TV Today Network
|Sep 11, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Sep 11, 2025
|Valiant Communications-
|Sep 11, 2025
|Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 11, 2025
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app