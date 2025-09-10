Notably, the ex-dividend date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, which is September 11, 2025, in this case. Furthermore, the companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date, which is also set for September 11, 2025, for all the mentioned companies.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 11, 2025: Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Century Plyboards (India) Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 11, 2025 Capri Global Capital Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 11, 2025 Datamatics Global Services Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 11, 2025 Edelweiss Financial Services Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 11, 2025 Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 11, 2025 Gulshan Polyols Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 Sep 11, 2025 Investment & Precision Castings Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 11, 2025 IRCON International Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 11, 2025 Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Sep 11, 2025 Dividend - ₹10 Sep 11, 2025 Nirlon Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 Sep 11, 2025 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 Sep 11, 2025 Somany Ceramics Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 11, 2025 Silicon Rental Solutions Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 11, 2025 Subros Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.60 Sep 11, 2025 Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 11, 2025 TV Today Network Sep 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 11, 2025 Valiant Communications- Sep 11, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 11, 2025 (Source: BSE)

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services, IRCON International, Nirlon, Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing, and 13 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight today following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. These companies have declared dividends, and their shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 11, 2025, according to BSE data.