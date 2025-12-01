Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here

Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here

Around 9:25 AM, Arvind SmartSpaces share price was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹605 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 86,005.94 levels.

Arvind SmartSpaces share price today

The project, spanning an estimated 3.6 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area with a top-line potential of about ₹400 crore, was secured on an outright basis.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Arvind SmartSpaces share price today: Real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces share price rose as much as 5.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹624.95 per share on Monday, December 1, 2025.
 
Around 9:25 AM, Arvind SmartSpaces share price was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹605 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 86,005.94 levels.
 

Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price rise today?

 
Arvind SmartSpaces’ share price rose after the company announced the acquisition of a new premium residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad. 
 
The project, spanning an estimated 3.6 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area with a top-line potential of about ₹400 crore, was secured on an outright basis. 
 

The addition strengthens the company’s growth pipeline and aligns with its strategy of expanding its premium residential portfolio in high-demand markets.

Topics : buzzing stock Arvind SmartSpaces Real estate developers Real estate stocks Real estate firms MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indian equities

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

