Brokerages bullish on LG Electronics post-listing; targets up to ₹2,050

On Tuesday, Several brokerages have initiated bullish coverage on LG Electronics India, a day after its stellar market debut with a 50 per cent premium . On October 14, 2025, the stock listed at ₹1,710 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 50 per cent above the issue price of ₹1,140, and at ₹1,715 on the BSE, a 50.5 per cent premium.On Tuesday, LG Electronics India shares closed 1.49 per cent lower at ₹1,689.4 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.36 per cent at 82,029.98.

Brokerages view on LG Electronics India:

Nomura | Buy | Target: ₹1,800

The global brokerage is positive on LG Electronics India’s premium-leaning brand franchise and a renewed push into the “masstige” segment is set to broaden its addressable market and support market share gains, according to analysts. While the brokerage models a 10 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25–28, it sees upside risk contingent on execution. On profitability, high localisation, a strong general trade mix (50–75 per cent by product), and operating leverage at scale provide buffers to medium-term margin risks.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹2,050 ALSO READ| India at centre of LG Electronics' Global South strategy: CEO William Cho The brokerage has initiated coverage, citing LG Electronics’ category leadership in large appliances, premium brand positioning, and execution strengths built over three decades. The brokerage argues that LG is poised to accelerate growth as the parent’s “Global South” strategy pivots India—its largest market outside the US and Korea—into a key growth and export hub over the next five years. Emkay has highlighted multiple growth drivers: expansion into mass-premium categories, a sharper B2B push in HVAC and information displays, rising exports supported by a third manufacturing plant slated for FY27, and localised innovation.

ICICI Securities | Buy | Target: ₹1,700 The brokerage has assumed coverage on LG Electronics India, citing five pillars of its thesis: The company’s entrenched competitive advantages—premium LG brand, extensive distribution, and multi-plant manufacturing with strong backward integration.

A higher share-of-voice than peers, pointing to market share gains as LG steps up investments in its distribution network.

Consistently robust financials, including strong free cash flow and exceptional core RoE (ex-cash, tax-adjusted other income) of over 90 per cent during FY14–25.

Category leadership across key white goods and leverage to the premiumisation trend; and rising strategic relevance within the group, with LG India’s revenue contribution to the parent climbing from 3.5 per cent in CY21 to 4.3 per cent in CY24. ICICI Securities see these factors as durable growth drivers underpinning its positive view. PL Capital | Buy | Target: ₹1,780 ALSO READ: Motilal Oswal sees 58% upside in LG Electronics India; check 5 key reasons With LG Electronics’ premium positioning, extensive distribution, and innovation-led, diversified product portfolio, the brokerage says, the company is well-placed to benefit from growth in home appliances and consumer electronics. The company holds leading premium-category shares in washing machines (36.9 per cent), refrigerators (43.2 per cent), room ACs (27.2 per cent) and TVs (62.9 per cent), underpinned by strong manufacturing capabilities and industry-first launches driven by high research and development (R&D) spend.