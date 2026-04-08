LIC share price jumps 6% on bonus issue buzz; analyst view here

LIC share price today: Shares of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged more than 6 per cent in trade today as the company announced plans to issue first-ever bonus shares. LIC shares opened sharply higher at ₹780, compared with the previous close of ₹743.20 and hit a high of ₹789.65.

As of 9:55 AM, LIC shares were holding the gains to quote 5.3 per cent higher at ₹783 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A total of 1.76 million shares of the insurance behemoth changed hands.

LIC in a regulatory filing said that its board will meet on April 13 to consider and approve a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation”) is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 13, 2026 to inter-alia consider and recommend a proposal for issue of Bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Corporation," the filing read. In the third quarter (Q3FY26), LIC had reported 17 per cent Y-o-Y jump in net profit to ₹12,958 crore on the back of growth in new business and investment income. LIC, which is the country's biggest insurer, had reported its net premium income at ₹1,25,613 crore in the quarter, up from ₹1,06,891 crore clocked in the same period a year ago.

Kotak Institutional Equities on insurance sector LIC reported a blockbuster quarter, with APE up around 50 per cent yoy in 3QFY26, driven by a low base and strong GST-led demand. VNB surged ~65 per cent yoy, supported by ~180 bps yoy expansion in VNB margins to ~21 per cent. Growth was broad-based across non-par savings, ULIPs and protection, with notable improvement in ticket sizes and sum assured. Bancassurance and alternate channels grew sharply, helping diversify distribution. READ | Titan shares gain 4% on posting Q4 update; jewellery biz up 46% YoY Despite strong operating performance, persistency trends weakened due to the legacy low-ticket book, though management highlighted corrective actions taken in product design.