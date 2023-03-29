Home / Markets / News / Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds

Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds

Increased competition, lower spreads, moderate growth are among hurdles to overcome

Business Standard
Premium
Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices hit record high in the third week of March as fears of bank collapses and high inflation led investors to the traditional safe haven. Gold prices are often inversely correlated to dollar s

Topics :Gold CompassGold financing companiescommoditiesInterest rate hikeInterest RatesWorld Gold CouncilNBFCsgold loan

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Also Read

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

MPC after-effect: SBI, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, BoI raise lending rates

Rising median loan rates lead to fall in affordability of homebuyers

Loan for 20 years, EMIs for 24: RBI rate hikes leave borrowers in a fix

Banks rush to hike deposit rates, raise funds amid firm loan growth

The next day: Adani Group stocks rise after group denies news reports

View of SIP registrations anything but rose-tinted; closures rise in FY23

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

Sebi bans 6 entities from securities market in front running case

Banking, IT stocks winning bets over 10 years, but rarely move in step

Next Story