LKP Securities' reform-led bets: L&T Fin, PNG Jewellers, BEL, and 5 others

India’s economy continues to outpace peers, combining rapid growth with disinflation to create a supportive backdrop for equities, and has set the stage for targeted investment opportunities, according to LKP Securities.

On this backdrop, LKP believes specific themes will fare well for investors:

Consumer cyclicals: A rotation into consumption-sensitive sectors is likely. Leading players in autos, home electronics, consumer products, and retail should benefit as demand and affordability rise.

Disinflation plays: Companies with high material or tax inputs – such as packaged foods, cement, auto parts, and certain services – will enjoy margin tailwinds as inflation cools and GST cuts take effect.

Domestic manufacturing & logistics: Tariff-induced disruptions favour local suppliers. LKP sees opportunity in industrial and materials firms (engineering, chemicals) refocusing on new markets, and in logistics/port operators handling shifted trade flows.