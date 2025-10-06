Home / Markets / News / LKP Securities' reform-led bets: L&T Fin, PNG Jewellers, BEL, and 5 others

LKP Securities' reform-led bets: L&T Fin, PNG Jewellers, BEL, and 5 others

Pro-growth policy measures such as the government's proposed goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation are expected to aid consumption

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s economy continues to outpace peers, combining rapid growth with disinflation to create a supportive backdrop for equities, and has set the stage for targeted investment opportunities, according to LKP Securities.
 
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is among the fastest in Asia (around 9 per cent in FY22–FY24), and domestic demand remains resilient across categories. At the same time, consumer inflation has eased to about 1.5 per cent (July 2025) – a multi-year low.
 
Additionally, pro-growth policy measures such as the government’s proposed goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation are expected to aid consumption and partially offset the US tariffs' impact on select Indian exports (textiles, chemicals, pharma, gems and jewellery), believes LKP Securities. 

On this backdrop, LKP believes specific themes will fare well for investors:

Consumer cyclicals: A rotation into consumption-sensitive sectors is likely. Leading players in autos, home electronics, consumer products, and retail should benefit as demand and affordability rise.
 
Disinflation plays: Companies with high material or tax inputs – such as packaged foods, cement, auto parts, and certain services – will enjoy margin tailwinds as inflation cools and GST cuts take effect.
 
Domestic manufacturing & logistics: Tariff-induced disruptions favour local suppliers. LKP sees opportunity in industrial and materials firms (engineering, chemicals) refocusing on new markets, and in logistics/port operators handling shifted trade flows.
 
Infrastructure & financials: Policy support (GST savings and likely higher capex) will stimulate construction and investment. Banks, NBFCs, and insurers should see increased lending and lower funding costs, supported by a credit-rating upgrade.
 
Defense: Reliable and impeccable performance of Indian weapon systems in Operation Sindoor, boosting confidence in the Indian Military Complex, shall develop and manufacture state of the art systems in India for India.

Stock-specific picks by LKP Securities:

Belrise Industries | Buy | Target: ₹ 192

LKP has initiated ‘Buy’ on Belrise Industries stock. According to the brokerage, the company is poised for growth by expanding original equipment manufacturing (OEM) ties, launching new products, and boosting commercial passenger vehicle (CPV) sales through premiumisation.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) | Buy | Target: ₹468

The company is a prime beneficiary of indigenisation and geopolitical trends, LKP noted. With a strong order backlog, growing exports, and non-defense traction, BEL share is set for near-term sales growth and medium-term expansion from pipeline orders, with operating leverage supporting margins. 

City Union Bank | Buy | ₹248 

City Union Bank (CUB) has regained momentum in FY25 with 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) business growth, aided by digital upgrades and tighter lending, according to LKP’s analysis. 

Electronics Mart India | Buy | Target: ₹182 

Electronics Mart India (EMIL) has established itself as a leading South India retailer, while expanding in Delhi-NCR, operating 208 stores across 86 cities as of Q1FY26. Backed by favorable government measures, operational excellence, and a differentiated retail strategy, EMIL is well-positioned to capture market share, reckons LKP. 

Epack Durables | Buy | Target: ₹443

Even though the company’s Q1FY26 was soft due to unseasonal rains and elevated channel inventory, LKP remains constructive on the Epack Durable's’s long-term trajectory as strategic initiatives in client diversification, backward integration, and category expansion gain traction. 

L&T Finance | Buy | Target: ₹286

The brokerage believes the L&T Finance is well-positioned to benefit from the turnaround cycle in the MFI segment, supported by stricter underwriting standards, improved collection efficiency, and favorable policy tailwinds.

Mrs. Bector's Food Specialities 

LKP Securities remains positive on the long-term growth story of the company, though near-term challenges from GST-led de-stocking and US export tariffs may weigh on performance.

PNG Jewellers | Buy | ₹785 

Strong festive traction, premiumisation, omni-channel growth, and the LiteStyle strategy underpin sustained double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion for PNG Jewellers in FY26 and beyond, according to LKP. The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's high; Nifty50 above 25k; IT, private bank shares rise; Vi down 5%

KIOCL zooms 47% in 3 days on heavy volumes; what's driving this PSU stock?

Buy, sell, hold? Trading strategy in PSU bank stocks amid stake sale buzz?

Bank of Baroda rallies 3%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 business update

Angel One shares rise 3% after releasing Q2 business update; details here

Topics :GST RevampGST2.0US tariffBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyThe Smart InvestorL&T FinanceMrs BectorsBharat ElectronicsCity Union BankStocks to buy today

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story