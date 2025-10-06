Buy, sell, hold? Trading strategy in PSU bank stocks amid stake sale buzz?

5 PSU Bank stocks to watch out forInterestingly, barring Bank of Maharashtra - the other 4 PSU bank shares have under-performed and declined up to 26 per cent in the last seven months (since February end). Given the background of a likely stake sale, here's a trading strategy in these 5 PSU bank shares.
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)Current Price: ₹39.86 Likely Target: ₹43 / ₹34.15 Upside Potential: 7.9% Downside Risk: 14.3% Support: ₹38.65; ₹37.30 Resistance: ₹41.75 IOB stock is seen languishing below the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) since the breakdown in September 2024. The daily chart suggests that the trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹41.75 levels; above which another stiff resistance exists at ₹43 levels.
Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB)Current Price: ₹29.87 Likely Target: ₹35.40 / ₹26.50 Upside Potential: 18.5% Downside Risk: 11.3% Support: ₹30.34; ₹33.80 Resistance: ₹28; ₹27.50 PSB share price is seen struggling around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹30.34; above which key weekly resistance for the stock stands at ₹33.80 followed by the 200-DMA around ₹35.40 levels. On the downside, the stock has been finding consistent support around ₹26.50 and ₹27.50 levels since the last six months. Hence, the stock may remain sideways in the near-term with near support visible at ₹28.
Uco BankCurrent Price: ₹31.14 Likely Target: ₹33.90 / ₹24.25 Upside Potential: 8.9% Downside Risk: 22.1% Support: ₹29; ₹27.25 Resistance: ₹33 Uco Bank stock is seen trading above the short-term moving averages, and seems to be on course to test the 200-DMA, which stands around ₹33.90; with interim resistance likely around ₹33 levels.
Central Bank of IndiaCurrent Price: ₹37.71 Likely Target: ₹41 / ₹30 Upside Potential: 8.7% Downside Risk: 20.5% Support: ₹35.72; ₹34.40 Resistance: ₹38.70; ₹39.70 The upside for Central Bank of India (CBI) stock seems capped around ₹39.70 - ₹41 levels, with near resistance visible around ₹38.70. On the downside, support for the stock is visible at ₹35.72 and ₹34.40 levels; below which the stock can crack to near ₹30 levels.
Bank of Maharashtra (Maha Bank)Current Price: ₹57.09 Likely Target: ₹65.50 Upside Potential: 14.7% Support: ₹55.50; ₹53.76 Resistance: ₹58.25; ₹61.50; ₹62.50 Maha Bank stock is seen trading with a favourable bias, with near-term trend likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹53.76; with interim support likely around ₹55.50 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹58.25 levels to gain momentum. The stock can potentially rally to ₹65.50 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹61.50 and ₹62.50 levels.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app