Stocks to watch today, December 12: Piramal Pharma, Kansai Nerolac and Oswal Pumps are other top stocks to track today.

NBCC (India): NBCC received project management consultancy orders worth ₹255.5 crore from Nalco and ₹33.89 crore from SAIL Bokaro.
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Stocks to watch today, Friday, December 12, 2025: With no major domestic catalysts, benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are likely to track the positive global cues today.
 
At around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 121.5 points at 26,131, signaling a likely gap-up open for the bourses.
  Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Friday, mirroring Wall Street’s record-setting session following the US Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the policy rate to 3.5 per cent-3.75 per cent.
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.96 per cent, the Topix gained 1.18 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.29 per cent, while the Kosdaq was flat. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.83 per cent.  
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones surged 646.26 points (1.34 per cent) to a record 48,704.01. The S&P 500 rose 0.21 per cent to a new high of 6,901.00, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.26 per cent to 23,593.86 as investors rotated out of tech.

Top stocks to watch today

 
Astra Microwave Products: The company has secured a ₹171.38-crore order from the India Meteorological Department to supply six Klystron-based S-band polarimetric Doppler weather radars, along with related systems and long-term maintenance. 
  Piramal Pharma: The US FDA concluded a GMP inspection at the company’s Lexington, Kentucky facility (Dec 3-10) and issued a Form 483 with four observations, classified as VAI and relating to procedural enhancements.
 
Rama Steel Tubes:  The firm will acquire UAE-based Automech Group for AED 296 million (₹728 crore), marking a diversification into high-value precision engineering and expanding its GCC/MENA footprint.
 
Vedanta: Vedanta emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana nickel, chromium and PGE block under the Critical Mineral Auctions – Tranche III, strengthening its critical minerals portfolio. 
Oswal Pumps: The company has secured a ₹380-crore order from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to install 13,738 off-grid solar water pumping systems across the state.
 
Firstsource Solutions: Its subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions, a UK-based FCA-registered collections agency, for GBP 22 million.
 
Honasa Consumer: Honasa will acquire a 95 per cent stake in BTM Ventures, owner of men’s grooming brand Reginald Men, at an enterprise value of ₹195 crore. The remaining 5 per cent will be bought after 12 months.
 
Tata Power: The company received an LoI from REC Power Development & Consultancy to acquire Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission SPV for ₹155.78 crore. The project includes ~115 km of 400 kV D/c transmission lines.
 
Cyient: Cyient has acquired Abu Dhabi & Gulf Computer Est. to strengthen its digital services and consulting capabilities across key sectors in the Middle East.
 
Kansai Nerolac Paints: The board approved the sale of its entire 60 per cent stake in Kansai Paints Lanka to Sri Lanka-based Atire.
 
TRF: CFO Anand Chand resigned effective Dec 11 to pursue opportunities within the Tata Steel Group. Animesh Upadhyay takes over as CFO from Dec 12.
 
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Operations at its Hiriyur plant remain suspended pending additional maintenance and repair work.
 
RRP Defense: The company announced a strategic collaboration with Israel’s Meprolight to bring advanced electro-optics and weapon sights to India.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

