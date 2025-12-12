Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing orders worth ₹289 crore; details

NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing orders worth ₹289 crore; details

NBCC (India) shares rose after the company announced two new orders worth a total of ₹289.39 crore from Nalco and SAIL Bokaro.

NBCC share price today




Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NBCC (India) share price today: Construction major NBCC (India) shares rose up to 1.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹110.25 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, December 12, 2025. 
 
At 9:52 AM, NBCC share price was up nearly 1 per cent at 109.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent higher at 85,189.43 levels.
 

Why did NBCC share price rise today?

 
NBCC (India) shares rose after the company announced two new orders worth a total of ₹289.39 crore from Nalco and SAIL Bokaro.
 
Under the Nalco order, valued at around ₹255.50 crore, NBCC will manage planning, designing, and execution of civil, electrical, water supply, horticulture, and construction works. This includes repairs of RCC/civil structures, dismantling of existing buildings, new construction, civic amenities, and other developmental works at Nalco’s office and township.
 
 
The SAIL Bokaro order, worth ₹33.89 crore, involves desilting of Cooling Pond #1, including both hot and cold water chambers. 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

