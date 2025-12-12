JM Financial flags broad-based promoter selling, thin buying in Q2FY26

JM Financial noted that promoters typically have the strongest insight into their company’s long-term prospects. A reduction in promoter shareholding, unless driven by regulatory requirements or capital-raising plans, is often viewed negatively, while an increase is generally seen as a vote of confidence in the business outlook.

“Our thought process behind the note is that promoters know their companies best, and any increase or decrease in their holdings is a useful indicator to judge the confidence they have in the company’s prospects. We understand that changes in promoter shareholding may not necessarily be on account of buying or selling of shares and have highlighted that for select companies. The companies have been categorised as large cap, mid cap and small cap to make the data more impactful,” the brokerage said.

The report covers companies with a market capitalisation of over ₹4,500 crore ($500 million) and a change in promoter shareholding of more than 0.5 per cent. JM Financial pointed out that a higher proportion of promoter stake changes occurred in small-cap firms. Of the 14 companies that met the criteria and reported an increase in promoter holdings, 86 per cent were small caps. Among the 54 companies where promoters trimmed their stakes, 78 per cent were small caps. “The fact that significantly more promoters are selling than increasing their stake suggests the market is expensive and promoters are ‘cashing in’ on years of hard work,” JM Financial observed.