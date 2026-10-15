Logistics, QC stocks: A proxy play for consumption theme? Analysts decode

As consumption patterns shift towards convenience-led spending and faster deliveries, logistics and quick commerce companies are emerging as potential proxy plays for the consumption theme.

Analysts said logistics is integral to the consumption theme, benefiting from rising demand across categories and the growth of quick commerce. They added that the next phase of consumption growth will be driven not just by higher consumer spending but also by more frequent transactions, faster delivery expectations, digital commerce adoption and organised supply chains. Logistics: A play on entire consumption ecosystem Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities, said logistics companies benefit from the entire consumption ecosystem. As volumes scale up, incremental revenue can also translate into margin expansion.

Quick commerce and digital commerce stocks have largely performed better. Brainbees Solutions has gained 37 per cent, while Nykaa has climbed 27 per cent YTD. Meesho has rallied 25 per cent and Eternal has delivered a return of 12 per cent. Swiggy, however, has bucked the trend, falling 41 per cent. Growth hinges on demand Analysts noted that companies involved in these segments carry unique operational risks that traditional consumer goods companies don't. Avinash Gorakshakar, founder and head of research at Avinash Mentor Research Services, said logistics and quick commerce companies' ability to capitalise on the opportunity largely depends on sustained demand growth and improving unit economics.

Rather than betting on individual consumer brands, investing in logistics infrastructure can provide exposure to the broader growth of e-commerce and changing urban consumption habits, he said. Key advantages and risks Volume over brand risk: Logistics companies benefit directly from total transaction volumes across thousands of brands. This shields investors from the risk of a single consumer product losing market share. Shift to convenience: Quick commerce captures the highest-growth segment of retail. The segment has grown at a much faster rate than traditional retail. High cash burn: This remains a key concern for both logistics and quick commerce players. Analysts said that intense competition can lead to discounting and customer-acquisition spending, putting pressure on profitability despite strong revenue growth. High last-mile delivery costs and expansion beyond metropolitan areas could further weigh on unit economics.

"These stocks offer high-beta exposure to consumption growth but are better suited as cyclical growth plays than as stable, defensive holdings," Gorakshakar said. Competition, execution key to growth Echoing similar views, Prathamesh Kadival, research analyst at Bonanza, said companies such as Eternal and Swiggy are expanding rapidly in quick commerce, but their performance is impacted more by competition and execution than on consumption growth alone. "While order volumes are rising in smaller towns, thin margins and high warehousing and delivery costs remain challenges. Investors should focus on stronger companies with a clearer path to profitability rather than taking broad exposure to the entire segment," Kadival said.