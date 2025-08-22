Home / Markets / News / IndiGo, Max Healthcare set for Nifty entry; announcement due post-market

IndiGo, Max Healthcare set for Nifty entry; announcement due post-market

IndiGo and Max Healthcare are likely to see inflows of approximately $507 million and $423 million, respectively.

stock market, trading, stocks
Nifty50 rejig will be announced post market hours on Friday | Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's largest airline operator, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., and hospital chain Max Healthcare Ltd. are likely to be included in the benchmark Nifty50 index, as part of its September 2025 review. Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank to see exclusion. 
 
The upcoming rejig is expected to drive "significant passive flows", with IndiGo and Max Healthcare are likely to see inflows of approximately $507 million and $423 million, respectively. On the flipside, Hero MotoCorp could be the top loser as the brokerage expects an outflow of $251 million, while IndusInd could see $240 million in outflows. 
 
IndiGo has already seen "substantial" positive price action, reflecting market expectations, the brokerage said in an earlier report. However, Max Healthcare appears "under-owned" on this theme and could see more buying interest. 
 
The announcement is expected post-market hours on Friday, while the changes to the index will be effective from September 29.  
 
Meanwhile, the probable additions to the Nifty Next 50 include Solar Industries, Mankind Pharma, Endurance Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, and Union Bank, Nuvama said. These together could bring in $221 million in passive inflows. 
 
Likely exits in the Nifty Next 50 are IndiGo, Swiggy, Dabur, and ICICI Prudential Life, triggering a cumulative outflow of $297 million. Further, Hindustan Zinc, which previously missed inclusion despite meeting key criteria, now has a stronger chance following its entry into the F&O segment, subject to changes in the parent index, the brokerage said. 

'Zero probability' for BSE inclusion 

Analysts at Nuvama assigned a zero probability of the oldest bourse, BSE Ltd., being included in the Nifty 50 in the September 2025 review.
 
This assessment is based on a thorough review of the current index methodology, Nuvama said. "We believe there’s almost no chance of BSE even making it to the Nifty Next 50 in September 2025 review." 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty below 24,950; Apollo Micro Systems rises 16%

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; rallies 10% in 2 days

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Sensex falls 571 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Apollo Micro surges 14%, hits new high; what's driving defence stock up?

Topics :MarketsNew Nifty50 constituentsNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexInterGlobe AviationMax HealthcareIndusInd BankHero MotoCorpMARKETS TODAYMarkets insights

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story