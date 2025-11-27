Lower credit costs may drive more gains for SBI Cards and Payment Services

Data from the credit card market indicates an uptick through August ’25–October ’25 over the year-ago period. In October ’25, spends improved Y-o-Y by 6.2 per cent but fell M-o-M by 1.1 per cent after a surge in post-GST-cut spending in September ’25.

The average spend per card in October ’25 was at Rs 18,841, down 2 per cent M-o-M and down 1 per cent Y-o-Y. Credit limits between Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh constitute over 50 per cent of the market, holding the highest share of credit limits and outstanding balances.

The rise in credit card spending through this period may be attributed to increasing consumer demand led by rising incomes, deeper and wider credit card penetration, rapid digital expansion and overall economic momentum. The growth was primarily led by private sector banks, reflecting their dominance. There’s a huge gap in per-card spends, with private banks registering over 30 per cent higher per-card spending compared to public sector banks (PSBs).

The industry added 0.63 million net new cards in October ’25 against 1.08 million in September ’25 and 0.78 million in October ’24, indicating a sharp slowdown in card issuance. The imposition of higher risk weights by the RBI on unsecured consumer credit may have led to slower new issuances. Lenders may have also started exercising caution amid rising delinquencies in unsecured loan segments. The overall transaction volume increased to 518 million in October ’25, up 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y and up 4.7 per cent M-o-M. The average ticket size per transaction was at Rs 4,133 in October ’25, down 11 per cent Y-o-Y and down 6 per cent M-o-M.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card), a pure standalone listed play, was among the better performers. In Q2FY26, it reported 10 per cent Y-o-Y earnings growth on the back of 8 per cent Y-o-Y operating income growth and 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in provisions. Card issuance (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y) was stable, while spends grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y. The gross non-performing loans (GNPL) ratio declined 20 basis points to 2.9 per cent and the net NPL ratio declined 10 basis points Q-o-Q to 1.3 per cent of loans. There was 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in retail spends, and corporate spends were 61 per cent higher Y-o-Y. The company reported 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in total revenues, led by 15 per cent growth in net interest income (NII).

Provisioning was raised by 7 per cent Y-o-Y and operating expenses grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y, with reported credit costs of 9 per cent for Q2FY26, which is a spike upwards, and net interest margin (NIM) was at 10.5 per cent, a decline of 5 basis points Q-o-Q. SBI Cards had lower receivables growth guidance of 10–12 per cent in Q4FY25, with guidance of low cards-in-force (CIF) addition of 0.93–0.96 million per quarter and elevated credit costs of 9 per cent. While credit costs remain and CIF additions are in that range, the scenario is improving. The balance sheet clean-up is showing results and management targets sub-9 per cent credit costs for FY26.

A large share of the FY20–23 customer cohort turned delinquent, prompting the company to scale back new customer acquisition from Q4FY23. Post-FY23, the company has prioritised improving asset quality, curtailing customer acquisition and revolver share. It has leveraged digital acquisition for open market channels and AI-driven analytics for portfolio monitoring. There’s usually a 12-month lag in asset quality reflection with credit costs, which implies improving NPL ratios will translate into lower credit costs in H2FY27. For six quarters, SBI Cards has tightened new borrower acquisition and focused on portfolio monitoring. Strong asset quality improvement is expected in the next three quarters, enabling faster cards-in-force growth from H2FY27, according to management.