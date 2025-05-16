Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LT Foods stock jumps 5% on healthy Q4 performance; check key numbers here

LT Foods stock jumps 5% on healthy Q4 performance; check key numbers here

LT Foods stock was quoting at ₹370.75, up 2.06 per cent from previous session's close of ₹363.25 on the NSE

share market stock market trading

LT Foods reported healthy growth in Q4 FY25

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

LT Foods share price today: Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods jumped over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹383.80 on Friday after the company reported March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) results in line with the market estimates. 
 
At 11 :30 AM on Friday, LT Foods stock was quoting at ₹370.75, up 2.06 per cent from previous session's close of ₹363.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,965.20 levels, down 97 points or 0.39 per cent. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen around 13 per cent. The FMCG company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹12,874.40 crore.
 

LT Foods Q4 FY25 results update

In the March 2025 quarter, LT Foods reported consolidated total revenue of ₹2,260 crore, up 8 per cent compared to ₹2,093 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹290 crore, up 11 per cent from ₹262 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin improved 30 basis points to 12.8 per cent from 12.5 per cent. Its profit after tax increased 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹161 crore from ₹150 crore.  
 
In FY25, the company's consolidated total revenue increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,770 crore compared to ₹7,822 crore in the year-ago period. Its PAT came in at ₹612 crore in the quarter under review, up 2.5 per cent from ₹597 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market rally triggers caution as stock valuations 'turn expensive again'

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Shipbuilding stock up 13% on heavy volumes on Friday; zooms 42% in 6 days

ipo market listing share market

Dar Credit & Capital IPO opens on May 21: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Nifty 50

Nifty on track to hit 30,000 by December 2025? Here's what tech charts say

Gautam Sinha

Where is Gautam Sinha Roy of ICICI Pru Life Insurance investing now?

Brokerage views on LT Foods: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

According to analysts at MOFSL, LT Foods reported a decent quarter with revenue growth led by 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Basmati and other speciality rice and 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in organic foods. In addition, the healthy performance was supported by both the Indian and International markets. 
 
"Going ahead, we expect this momentum to continue, led by improving volumes in the Basmati and other speciality rice segment, margin expansion supported by lower input prices and freight normalisation and an increasing mix of organic and convenience & health segments," the brokerage said.
 
MOFSL has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹470. 

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a leading player globally in the speciality rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company has a presence in over 80 countries, including India, the US, the United Kingdom, and across Europe and the Middle East. Its flagship brands include Daawat and Royal. In addition, Golden Star, 817 Elephant, Ecolife and Devaaya are some other brands owned by LT Foods. The company is expanding its footprint into the organic food segment. 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty decline; Cochin Shipyard up 12%; Bharti Airtel down 3%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar shares gain 4% in trade; Check details

jsw infra

JSW Infra drops 3% post large trade; Key details about the block deal here

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

Defence stocks extend rally; BEL, BDL, Solar, Mazagon Dock record new highs

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Kaynes Technology share price climbs 9% on strong Q4; profit surges 43% YoY

Topics : The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks LT Foods FMCG FMCG stocks Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon