MRPL shares drop 5%; confirms compliance with Russian crude sanctions

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd . (MRPL) slipped nearly 5 per cent on Monday after the company said it stopped importing and processing Russian crude oil.

The company's stock fell as much as 4.87 per cent during the day to ₹143.9 per share, the biggest intraday fall since January 16 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.5 per cent lower at ₹144.8 apiece, compared to a 0.59 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:54 PM.

Shares of the company fell for the second straight session on Monday and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 5 per cent this year, compared to a 2.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mangalore Refinery has a total market capitalisation of ₹25,246.19 crore.

Mangalore Refinery stops processing Russian crude The refinery has stopped processing Russian crude oil, finance director Devendra Kumar said during a conference call, according to Bloomberg. However, he clarified that the company doesn't foresee any negative impacts on sales to European markets, as it has stopped processing Russian crude. The company will continue to comply with the international sanctions regime or government guidelines, Kumar told analysts. The margin loss from not processing Russian crude is being offset by higher product margins, he said. According to Bloomberg, nearly 40 per cent of the company's crude is now sourced from the Middle East, and 40 per cent of its total products are exported.