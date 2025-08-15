Home / Markets / News / Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Management says a large part of the current marketing spends is for brand building, which may be cut sharply if needed

Info Edge
premium
Margin expansion may be limited in the near term, as investments are likely to continue.
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Info Edge (India) posted revenue growth of 15.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, with Naukri revenue growth of 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y, 99acres revenue growth of 12.0 per cent Y-o-Y, and 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in other segments. Naukri’s billings growth of 9.0 per cent Y-o-Y was weak on account of the slowdown in IT hiring and deferral of contract closures. Naukri’s profit before tax (PBT) margin declined by 150 bps Y-o-Y due to higher marketing expenses. The advertisement expenses were at 15.1 per cent of revenue vs. 13.4 per cent in Q1FY25. 
Weak billings go hand in hand with weaker margins, leading to downgrades. Revenues of other verticals grew 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y (20.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)) and were 10.2 per cent ahead of estimates. Total billings grew 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 640 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 37.7 per cent (flat Q-o-Q and down 130 bps Y-o-Y), lower than consensus. Adjusted PAT came in at Rs 260 crore, also lower than expected. Revenue and EBITDA grew 15.3 per cent and 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. 
Management says a large part of the current marketing spends is for brand building, which may be cut sharply if needed. Naukri’s Q1FY26 growth was driven by an 8 per cent growth in tech, IT services, BPM, and others combined, 17 per cent growth in GCCs, 7 per cent growth in other sectors, and 6 per cent growth in the recruitment consultant segment. Key non-ITES sectors such as technology, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing grew at a double-digit rate. IIMJobs, Naukri Gulf, and Naukri Fast Forward also saw billings growth of 41 per cent, 18 per cent, and 15 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. 
 
The revenue growth of 12.0 per cent in the 99acres business was decent, with billings growth of 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Billing growth was driven by improvements in the number of billed customers and average billing per customer. The company witnessed faster growth in broker and channel partner billings compared with developer billings. PBT loss from the segment increased sequentially in Q1. Jeevansathi recorded revenue growth of 29 per cent Y-o-Y and billings growth of 36 per cent Y-o-Y. Shiksha recorded revenue growth of 19 per cent Y-o-Y and billings growth of 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The slower revenue growth in the Naukri business may lead to downgrades since it comes with lower margins for Naukri and higher losses for 99acres. Holdings in Zomato and PB Fintech will, however, add to the fair value of the company. There is room for optimism since GCCs and non-tech sectors such as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing saw double-digit growth, and IIMJobs, Naukri Gulf, and Naukri Fast Forward remain strong performers.
 
99acres sustained market share gains even in a seasonally softer quarter, driven by customer and pricing growth, with brokers and channel partners outpacing developers. The business achieved operating breakeven and generated positive cash flow, and may be headed for decent profitability. Jeevansathi also continued to outperform with 36 per cent billings growth and breakeven profitability. The freemium model, coupled with AI-led product upgrades, is driving stronger user engagement and healthier monetisation. Marketing expenses are steady at Rs 12-15 crore per quarter.
 
Margin expansion may be limited in the near term, as investments are likely to continue. A bounce in recruitment demand is critical. Valuations may already bake in that possibility. Management remains cautiously optimistic about sustaining growth, subject to macro stability and a rebound in hiring demand.
 
After seeing some fall initially, the stock has recovered back to Rs 1,366 levels.  

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muted stock market debut for JSW Cement; Regaal Resources booked 159.88x

India falls out of favour, optimism returns for China: BofA survey

Sebi chief Pandey calls for stronger defence against cyberattacks

Sensex, Nifty snap six-week losing streak after flat Thursday close

Premium

Zydus Lifesciences' Q1 dose lifts vitals, but outlook stays fragile

Topics :The CompassInfo Edge (India)Info EdgeQ1 resultsMarketsIT services

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story