Muted stock market debut for JSW Cement; Regaal Resources booked 159.88x

Transformer components manufacturer Man­gal Electrical Industries on Thursday fixed a price band of ₹533 to ₹561 per share for its upcoming ₹400 crore initial public offering (IPO)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources, a maize-based speciality product manufacturer, got subscribed 159.88 times on the closing day of bidding on Thursday
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
JSW Cement and All Time Plastics had a lacklustre trading debut on Friday with their stock prices ending close to their issue price. Shares of JSW Cement ended at ₹146 compared to its IPO price of ₹147. The stock hit a high of ₹155 and a low of ₹145 on the NSE. At the last close, the company was valued at ₹19,905 crore. Shares of All Time Plastics ended at ₹282.2, up ₹7.2, or 2.6 per cent, over the issue price of ₹275. The stock hit a high of ₹325 and a low of ₹281 on the NSE.
 
Regaal Resources booked 159.88x on concluding day 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources, a maize-based speciality product manufacturer, got subscribed 159.88 times on the closing day of bidding on Thursday, driven by heavy investors demand. The ₹306-crore IPO received bids for 3,357,363,312 shares against 20,999,664 shares on offer, acc­or­ding to NSE. The quota for non institutional investors got 356.73x subscription, while qu­alif­ied institutional buyers got subscribed 190.97x.
 
Mangal Electrical’s public issue to open on Aug 20 
Transformer components manufacturer Man­gal Electrical Industries on Thursday fixed a price band of ₹533 to ₹561 per share for its upcoming ₹400 crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open for public subscription on August 20 and end on August 22. Proceeds from the issue will be used to pay debt, expand the firm’s facility and support working capital requirements.
   

