Home / Markets / News / This smallcap household appliances share price rises 2% today; check why

This smallcap household appliances share price rises 2% today; check why

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India rose today after the board declared an interim dividend of ₹36 per equity share (360 per cent) of ₹10 each for the year 2025-26.

AC, Air Conditioner
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning was formed on October 1, 2015, as a joint venture between Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.) and Johnson Controls, Inc. | Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price rose sharply on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 2.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,778.95 per share.
 
At 12:16 PM, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price continued to trade higher, up 1.55 per cent at ₹1,770.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 83,590.54 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES HERE 

What triggered the sharp up move in the stock price?

 
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India rose today after the board declared an interim dividend of ₹36 per equity share (360 per cent) of ₹10 each for the year 2025-26. 
 
The record date, meanwhile, for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, has been fixed as July 9, 2025. 
 
The interim dividend will be paid on or before July 24, 2025, the company said.  ALSO READ | HDB Financial Services rises 6% a day after listing; stock up 20% in 2 days

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results

 
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India reported a 14.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹56.07 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹48.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4FY24). 
 
Revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 20.83 per cent to ₹932.57 crore from ₹771.81 crore in March 2024.
 
For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹58.83 crore, a major turnaround from a net loss of ₹75.71 crore in the previous fiscal year. Annual sales surged 43.66 per cent to ₹2,756.46 crore, up from ₹1,918.70 crore in FY24.  ALSO READ | This smallcap agri-related stock zooms 353% in 4 months. Do you own?

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India

 
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning was formed on October 1, 2015, as a joint venture between Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.) and Johnson Controls, Inc. 
 
As part of the agreement, Hitachi carved out its air conditioning business and contributed it to the new entity. Johnson Controls acquired a 60 per cent stake in this business, while Hitachi Global Life Solutions retained a 40 per cent share.
 
The partnership brings together two legacy companies, each with over a century of innovation and expertise, to create a dynamic new organisation. Together, they offer one of the industry's most comprehensive and diverse air conditioning product portfolios, delivering enhanced value to customers worldwide.
 
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning’s market capitalisation is ₹4,815.1 crore, according to BSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Market off highs, Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty holds 25,500; Nykaa down 3%; HDB up 6%

Premium

Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Elara Capital predicts up to 10% upside in Nifty on easing US Dollar

Crizac IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Alembic Pharmaceuticals up 2% as arm acquires Utility Therapeutics; details

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesair conditionersShare priceBSE NSEMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story