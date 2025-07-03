This smallcap household appliances share price rises 2% today; check why

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price: rose sharply on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 2.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,778.95 per share. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price rose sharply on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 2.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,778.95 per share.

At 12:16 PM, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price continued to trade higher, up 1.55 per cent at ₹1,770.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 83,590.54 levels.

What triggered the sharp up move in the stock price?

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India rose today after the board declared an interim dividend of ₹36 per equity share (360 per cent) of ₹10 each for the year 2025-26.

The record date, meanwhile, for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, has been fixed as July 9, 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on or before July 24, 2025, the company said. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India reported a 14.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹56.07 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹48.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4FY24).

Revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 20.83 per cent to ₹932.57 crore from ₹771.81 crore in March 2024.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹58.83 crore, a major turnaround from a net loss of ₹75.71 crore in the previous fiscal year. Annual sales surged 43.66 per cent to ₹2,756.46 crore, up from ₹1,918.70 crore in FY24. About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning was formed on October 1, 2015, as a joint venture between Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.) and Johnson Controls, Inc.