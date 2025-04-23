Maharashtra Scooters surges 10% on announcing Q4 results, dividend; Details

Maharashtra Scooters dividend: Shares of Maharashtra Scooters spiked 10 per cent in trade, registering an intraday high at ₹12,591 on the BSE. The northward movement in stock came after the company's board approved Q4 results, dividend and announced its record date.

At 1:35 PM, Maharashtra Scooters shares were trading 3.74 per cent higher at ₹11,861.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 79,909.86. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,556.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹12,847.45 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹7,310.35 per share.

Maharashtra Scooters Q4 results

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Wednesday, during market hours. In Q4, the company's net profit stood at ₹51.63 crore as compared to ₹0.1 crore a year ago.

Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹6.65 crore as compared to ₹5.18 crore a year ago.

Maharashtra Scooters dividend

Apart from the results, the company's board also approved a final dividend of ₹30 per share (300 per cent) of a face value of ₹10 and a special dividend of ₹30 per share (300 per cent) of a face value of ₹10 on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Maharashtra Scooters dividend record date

Also Read: M&M shares rally 10% in 4 days on healthy outlook. Buy, Sell, Hold? The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, has been fixed as Friday, June 27, 2025.

About Maharashtra Scooters

Maharashtra Scooters is a Core Investment Company (CIC), which does not require registration with the Reserve Bank of India. As a CIC, the company invests a minimum of 90 per cent of its assets in Bajaj group companies, while the remaining portion—representing accumulated surpluses—is deployed in debt and other financial instruments with the primary goal of generating reasonable returns while preserving capital.

In addition to its investment operations, Maharashtra Scooters also engages in manufacturing, focusing on pressure die-casting dies, castings, jigs, and fixtures. These products primarily cater to the two- and three-wheeler automotive industry. Over time, the company has diversified its customer base to include sectors such as telecom, generators, electric vehicles, and LED lighting components, reflecting its evolving capabilities and market relevance.