5 stocks trading above super trend lineTechnical charts suggest that these breakout stocks - GMR Airports, JSW Infrastructure, Redington, Bank of Maharashtra and Mahanagar Gas can potentially rally up to 28 per cent from here. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 stocks, with key support and resistance levels to watch out for.
GMR AirportsCurrent Price: ₹92.06 Likely Target: ₹104 Upside Potential: 13% Support: ₹90; ₹88; ₹86.65 Resistance: ₹93.50; ₹95.20; ₹99 GMR Airports is seen trading above its super trend line hurdle for the second straight trading day. The short-term trend is likely to remain up as long as the stock holds above ₹86.65 levels, shows the daily chart.
Mahanagar Gas (MGL)Current Price: ₹1,352 Likely Target: ₹1,500 Upside Potential: 11% Support: ₹1,324; ₹1,300; ₹1,277 Resistance: ₹1,375; ₹1,450 MGL stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,277, with interim support likely around ₹1,324 and ₹1,300 levels. On the upside the stock can attempt a retest of ₹1,500 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,375 and ₹1,450 levels.
JSW InfrastructureCurrent Price: ₹329 Likely Target: ₹420 Upside Potential: 27.8% Support: ₹326; ₹315; ₹308 Resistance: ₹357; ₹381; ₹401 Apart from the trend line breakout, JSW Infra stock is also seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands; thus implying an upbeat bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹326 levels. Below which, support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹315 and ₹308 levels.
RedingtonCurrent Price: ₹280 Likely Target: ₹330 Upside Potential: 17.9% Support: ₹276; ₹272; ₹257 Resistance: ₹302 Redington stock too is seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands and the super trend line on the daily chart. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹257, and with near support visible around ₹276 and ₹272 levels.
Bank of MaharashtraCurrent Price: ₹57 Likely Target: ₹69 Upside Potential: 21% Support: ₹55.10; ₹53.70; ₹52.50 Resistance: ₹58.65; ₹61.55; ₹65.50 Bank of Maharashtra stock is within striking range of its weekly hurdle which stands at ₹58.65. Break and sustained trade above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹69 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹61.55 and ₹65.50 levels.
