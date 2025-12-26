Home / Markets / News / Manappuram Finance, Indus Towers among technical picks suggested by analyst

Manappuram Finance, Indus Towers among technical picks suggested by analyst

Kunal Kamble of Bonanza recommends buying Manappuram Finance, Indus Towers and Nuvama Wealth; here's why

Stocks to buy: Manappuram Finance, Nuvama Wealth, Indus Towers
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Stocks to Buy - Recommended by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Manappuram Finance 

Manappuram Finance stock has staged a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart, supported by a surge in volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. The stock is trading above its key short- and medium-term moving averages, confirming a positive trend structure. 
 
The breakout from a recent consolidation zone signals a shift in momentum in favor of bulls. RSI has moved into a bullish territory, reflecting strengthening upside momentum without immediate signs of overbought conditions. Price action continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing trend strength.
 
Buy range: ₹315.75
 
Stop-loss: ₹296
 
Target: ₹350

Nuvama Wealth Management 

Nuvama Wealth Management share has delivered a decisive breakout on the daily chart, supported by a pickup in volumes, signalling renewed buying interest. The stock has moved above its recent consolidation range and is comfortably trading above key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating strengthening trend momentum. 
 
Price action continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reflecting a positive structural setup. The 20-day and 50-day averages are trending upward, suggesting sustained upside potential. Momentum indicators have also turned supportive, with RSI moving out of a neutral zone and heading higher, indicating improving strength. Overall, the technical setup points to continuation of the ongoing uptrend, making the stock attractive on the buy side for the near term.
 
Buy range: ₹7,615
 
Stop-loss: ₹7,256
 
Target: ₹8,360

Indus Towers 

Indus Towers stock has shown a strong technical improvement on the daily chart, with prices breaking above a downward sloping trendline, signalling a shift in the medium-term trend. The stock is trading firmly above its key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating sustained buying interest. Recent price action reflects higher highs and higher lows, confirming a positive structural setup. 
 
Volumes have remained steady during the breakout, supporting the strength of the move. Momentum indicators are constructive, with RSI holding above the neutral zone and trending upward, suggesting improving bullish momentum.
 
Buy range: ₹423.9
 
Stop-loss: ₹407
 
Target: ₹458
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; Asian markets trade higher

Premium

Stellar & disappointing stocks of 2025: leaders fall, laggards rise

Premium

Lack of triggers, weak demand may keep power stocks under pressure

Premium

Large, midcap cutoffs set to scale new highs in Jan rejig amid market rally

Second wave of dematerialisation takes off in unlisted companies

Topics :Stock callstechnical callsMarket technicalsBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story