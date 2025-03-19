Stock Market Today, Wednesday, March 19, 2025: After a solid session on Tuesday, where the After a solid session on Tuesday, where the BSE Sensex surged over 1,100 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 22,800-mark, the stock markets today will watch out the key interest rate decisions by the Bank of Japan, and the US Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday, bulls flexed muscles as the BSE Sensex climbed 1,131 points (1.5 per cent) to end at 75,301 level, and the NSE Nifty50 surged 325.5 points (1.45 per cent) to settle at 22,834 level.

The Indian Rupee, too, ended 23 paise higher at 86.57 against the US Dollar, Bloomberg data showed. The domestic currency logged its fifth straight day of gains, the longest since September last year.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today The gains in stock markets and the rupee were bolstered by FIIs turning net buyers on Tuesday. According to the NSE data, FIIs/FPIs purchased Indian equities worth Rs 694.57 crore. DIIs, meanwhile, poured in Rs 2,534.75 crore in India stocks.

Stock Market Today Prediction, March 19:

At 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 68 points higher at 22,963, suggesting a flat to positive start to the day.

Through the day, stock market investors will keep an eye out on the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision, where the central bank is expected to hold rates steady at 0.5 per cent. Later in the day, the US Fed will announce its policy decision amid concerns of inflation ticking higher due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported goods, if imposed.

Federal Reserve officials may hold interest rates steady at 4.25-4.5 per cent, but adjust their views on the economy and possibly the future path for interest rates.

That apart, Japan’s Balance of Trade data (which showed a trade surplus of 584.5 billion yen ($3.91 billion) in February vs a trade deficit in January), Euro zone’s retail inflation data for February, and the US’ oil reserves data will guide the markets today.

On the geopolitical front, investors will assess Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement, where the two agreed to take steps toward a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, and struck a narrow ceasefire, effective immediately, where the Kremlin announced a ceasefire on attacks against all Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Asia Markets Today, Wall Street Overnight Update:

Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific regions were trading mixed on Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street after a sell-off in technology stocks picked up pace.

Japan’s Nikkei was ruling 0.64 per cent higher, and South Korea’s Kospi zoomed 1.17 per cent. Australia’s ASX200, however, was down 0.08 per cent.

This comes after US markets closed lower on Tuesday, snapping their two-day winning run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.62 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 1.07 per cent, and ending the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71 per cent.

Stock Market News:

Cash market volumes have plummeted by 45 per cent from their peak in June 2024, while the margin book — used by traders to leverage stock purchases — has shrunk by 16 per cent since its high in September 2024, a Business Standard analysis shows. READ MORE

READ MORE In an interview with Business Standard, Mukul Kochhar, head of institutional equities, Investec India, said that the market fall has created a favourable investment landscape. Investors should start picking mispriced stocks and hold them for the long-term.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct another open market operation (OMO) auction on March 25 to purchase securities worth Rs 50,000 crore. READ MORE

Stock Market Outlook: Levels to watch on Nifty, Sensex Today, March 19:

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

After a long consolidation, the Nifty and Sensex indices, successfully, surpassed the 22,600 and 74,500 resistance zones on Tuesday. Additionally, the market is currently trading comfortably above the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which also indicates a further uptrend from current levels. We believe that the short-term market outlook is bullish; but for day traders, buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy.

Going ahead, 22,700/75,000 and 22,600/74,500 will act as key support zones for Nifty/Sensex, while 22,950/75,600 and 23,000/75,800 could serve as profit-booking areas.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One:

The Nifty has convincingly closed above the 20-DEMA after a prolonged period, surpassing the resistance zone of 22,650–22,700. This breakout confirms the formation of a structural bottom for the near-term. The Nifty may retest the psychological 23,000-mark if the momentum sustains, which aligns with the 50-DEMA and the dynamic trendline resistance.

While this level appears within reach, this technical parameter has previously acted as a strong hurdle, and a breakout beyond this could drive an extended move towards the 200-DSMA at 23,400 and beyond. On the downside, the previous resistance zone of 22,650–22,700 can now serve as immediate support.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities:

The Nifty has broken out of a seven-session consolidation, resulting in a strong upward move. Additionally, the index has moved above the critical 21-EMA on the daily chart, signaling a bullish short-term trend. The RSI is also in a bullish crossover and rising, further supporting the positive momentum. In the short term, the index may move towards 23,150, while support is placed at 22,700 on the lower end.