Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

Atum Capital alleges it was defrauded of 500,000 NSE shares worth over ₹115 crore by Supremus Angel, which has denied the charge citing lack of evidence

Meanwhile, NSE shares have witnessed a surge in demand in the unlisted market, with the number of public shareholders recently exceeding 100,000 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Atum Capital, a financial services firm, has lodged a police complaint against Supremus Angel and others, accusing them of cheating and fraud involving the purchase of National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares.
 
In its complaint filed on June 7, Atum alleges that it was defrauded of nearly 500,000 NSE shares, valued at over ₹115 crore. Sources familiar with the matter state that Supremus Angel has denied the allegations, claiming there is no evidence of the purported transaction. 
 
Atum did not respond to emailed queries, and Supremus declined to comment further.
 
 
Meanwhile, NSE shares have witnessed a surge in demand in the unlisted market, with the number of public shareholders recently exceeding 100,000.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

